Mississippi’s two-week coronavirus case spread soars to two-month high after surge of new cases reported
Mississippi’s 14-day, daily average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases jumped Thursday to the highest rate in more than two months after the state reported more than 1,600 new cases.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,612 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 123,887. Thursday’s total of new cases was the third-highest, single-day number of new cases since the pandemic started.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 105,839 have recovered.
The state reported eight new deaths Thursday. A total of 3,405 people have died from the virus, the state reported.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 757 with Thursday’s update.
The 14-day, daily average jumped to 772 cases per day, the highest mark since late August.
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1148
|46
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1182
|14
|72
|3
|Amite
|440
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|838
|27
|91
|20
|Benton
|396
|12
|45
|7
|Bolivar
|2103
|81
|220
|30
|Calhoun
|648
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|552
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|890
|31
|47
|14
|Choctaw
|226
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|548
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|812
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|748
|23
|19
|3
|Coahoma
|1305
|37
|105
|7
|Copiah
|1427
|38
|72
|9
|Covington
|1043
|31
|63
|14
|De Soto
|7916
|82
|83
|17
|Forrest
|3230
|81
|176
|41
|Franklin
|260
|3
|4
|1
|George
|1068
|21
|36
|6
|Greene
|503
|18
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1262
|42
|114
|21
|Hancock
|933
|32
|51
|8
|Harrison
|5868
|91
|287
|34
|Hinds
|8362
|181
|479
|80
|Holmes
|1160
|60
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|480
|18
|27
|7
|Issaquena
|107
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1239
|29
|88
|17
|Jackson
|5184
|100
|109
|10
|Jasper
|724
|19
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|288
|11
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|454
|13
|8
|1
|Jones
|3082
|84
|186
|38
|Kemper
|341
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2658
|43
|123
|28
|Lamar
|2451
|41
|41
|11
|Lauderdale
|2749
|135
|265
|74
|Lawrence
|589
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1195
|42
|42
|7
|Lee
|3888
|84
|194
|37
|Leflore
|1802
|88
|194
|47
|Lincoln
|1504
|61
|162
|36
|Lowndes
|1941
|62
|102
|33
|Madison
|3986
|94
|238
|45
|Marion
|991
|46
|92
|15
|Marshall
|1639
|34
|56
|12
|Monroe
|1629
|75
|172
|52
|Montgomery
|600
|23
|52
|9
|Neshoba
|1929
|111
|130
|39
|Newton
|901
|28
|40
|10
|Noxubee
|615
|17
|20
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2117
|57
|193
|31
|Panola
|1789
|41
|60
|8
|Pearl River
|1251
|62
|95
|23
|Perry
|553
|23
|20
|7
|Pike
|1442
|56
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1619
|21
|18
|2
|Prentiss
|1157
|20
|48
|3
|Quitman
|431
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|4309
|88
|181
|23
|Scott
|1313
|29
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|293
|15
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1286
|50
|122
|19
|Smith
|630
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|531
|14
|55
|9
|Sunflower
|1711
|52
|83
|14
|Tallahatchie
|892
|26
|29
|7
|Tate
|1330
|39
|55
|13
|Tippah
|1009
|25
|61
|2
|Tishomingo
|872
|41
|96
|26
|Tunica
|549
|17
|15
|2
|Union
|1325
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|669
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1600
|56
|125
|26
|Washington
|2751
|104
|181
|39
|Wayne
|1059
|22
|59
|10
|Webster
|388
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|350
|21
|20
|5
|Winston
|911
|22
|44
|11
|Yalobusha
|593
|23
|78
|15
|Yazoo
|1323
|36
|135
|14
|Total
|123,887
|3,405
|6,969
|1,342
