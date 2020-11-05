Mississippi’s two-week coronavirus case spread soars to two-month high after surge of new cases reported

Mississippi’s 14-day, daily average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases jumped Thursday to the highest rate in more than two months after the state reported more than 1,600 new cases.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,612 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 123,887. Thursday’s total of new cases was the third-highest, single-day number of new cases since the pandemic started.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 105,839 have recovered.

The state reported eight new deaths Thursday. A total of 3,405 people have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 757 with Thursday’s update.

The 14-day, daily average jumped to 772 cases per day, the highest mark since late August.

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1148 46 64 14 Alcorn 1182 14 72 3 Amite 440 14 15 2 Attala 838 27 91 20 Benton 396 12 45 7 Bolivar 2103 81 220 30 Calhoun 648 13 25 4 Carroll 552 12 45 9 Chickasaw 890 31 47 14 Choctaw 226 7 1 0 Claiborne 548 16 43 9 Clarke 812 53 93 27 Clay 748 23 19 3 Coahoma 1305 37 105 7 Copiah 1427 38 72 9 Covington 1043 31 63 14 De Soto 7916 82 83 17 Forrest 3230 81 176 41 Franklin 260 3 4 1 George 1068 21 36 6 Greene 503 18 40 6 Grenada 1262 42 114 21 Hancock 933 32 51 8 Harrison 5868 91 287 34 Hinds 8362 181 479 80 Holmes 1160 60 102 20 Humphreys 480 18 27 7 Issaquena 107 4 0 0 Itawamba 1239 29 88 17 Jackson 5184 100 109 10 Jasper 724 19 1 0 Jefferson 288 11 13 3 Jefferson Davis 454 13 8 1 Jones 3082 84 186 38 Kemper 341 15 41 9 Lafayette 2658 43 123 28 Lamar 2451 41 41 11 Lauderdale 2749 135 265 74 Lawrence 589 14 26 2 Leake 1195 42 42 7 Lee 3888 84 194 37 Leflore 1802 88 194 47 Lincoln 1504 61 162 36 Lowndes 1941 62 102 33 Madison 3986 94 238 45 Marion 991 46 92 15 Marshall 1639 34 56 12 Monroe 1629 75 172 52 Montgomery 600 23 52 9 Neshoba 1929 111 130 39 Newton 901 28 40 10 Noxubee 615 17 20 4 Oktibbeha 2117 57 193 31 Panola 1789 41 60 8 Pearl River 1251 62 95 23 Perry 553 23 20 7 Pike 1442 56 98 27 Pontotoc 1619 21 18 2 Prentiss 1157 20 48 3 Quitman 431 7 0 0 Rankin 4309 88 181 23 Scott 1313 29 21 3 Sharkey 293 15 43 8 Simpson 1286 50 122 19 Smith 630 16 55 8 Stone 531 14 55 9 Sunflower 1711 52 83 14 Tallahatchie 892 26 29 7 Tate 1330 39 55 13 Tippah 1009 25 61 2 Tishomingo 872 41 96 26 Tunica 549 17 15 2 Union 1325 25 46 11 Walthall 669 27 67 13 Warren 1600 56 125 26 Washington 2751 104 181 39 Wayne 1059 22 59 10 Webster 388 13 52 11 Wilkinson 350 21 20 5 Winston 911 22 44 11 Yalobusha 593 23 78 15 Yazoo 1323 36 135 14 Total 123,887 3,405 6,969 1,342

