November 7, 2020

Mississippi coronavirus cases rise to highest level since August; see where cases are happening

By Magnolia State Live

Published 12:04 pm Friday, November 6, 2020

Mississippi’s 14-day, daily average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases jumped again Friday, now at the highest rate since mid-August.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 967 new cases on Friday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 124,854. In the last two weeks nearly 11,000 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 105,839 have recovered.

The state reported 14 new deaths Friday. A total of 3,419 people have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 788 with Friday’s update.

The 14-day, daily average jumped to 784 cases per day, the highest mark since August 20.

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 1155 46 64 14
Alcorn 1186 14 72 3
Amite 441 14 15 2
Attala 844 27 91 20
Benton 403 12 45 7
Bolivar 2125 81 220 30
Calhoun 649 13 25 4
Carroll 557 12 45 9
Chickasaw 897 31 47 14
Choctaw 229 7 1 0
Claiborne 550 16 43 9
Clarke 812 53 93 27
Clay 754 23 20 3
Coahoma 1306 37 105 7
Copiah 1432 38 72 9
Covington 1046 31 64 14
De Soto 8036 82 83 17
Forrest 3256 82 176 41
Franklin 260 3 4 1
George 1077 21 36 6
Greene 507 18 40 6
Grenada 1266 42 114 21
Hancock 949 33 54 8
Harrison 5939 91 289 34
Hinds 8429 181 479 80
Holmes 1164 60 102 20
Humphreys 481 18 27 7
Issaquena 107 4 0 0
Itawamba 1250 30 88 17
Jackson 5248 101 113 10
Jasper 726 19 1 0
Jefferson 291 11 13 3
Jefferson Davis 457 13 8 1
Jones 3104 84 187 38
Kemper 342 15 41 9
Lafayette 2674 43 123 28
Lamar 2466 41 41 11
Lauderdale 2773 136 268 74
Lawrence 593 14 26 2
Leake 1196 43 42 7
Lee 3959 85 194 38
Leflore 1808 88 194 47
Lincoln 1516 62 162 36
Lowndes 1947 62 102 33
Madison 4005 94 238 45
Marion 997 46 92 15
Marshall 1650 34 56 12
Monroe 1640 75 172 52
Montgomery 601 23 52 9
Neshoba 1938 112 130 40
Newton 904 28 40 10
Noxubee 620 17 20 4
Oktibbeha 2132 57 193 31
Panola 1802 41 60 8
Pearl River 1255 62 95 23
Perry 553 23 20 7
Pike 1442 56 98 27
Pontotoc 1645 21 18 2
Prentiss 1164 21 48 3
Quitman 434 7 0 0
Rankin 4373 88 181 23
Scott 1318 29 21 3
Sharkey 293 15 43 8
Simpson 1288 50 122 19
Smith 633 16 55 8
Stone 540 14 55 9
Sunflower 1719 53 83 15
Tallahatchie 895 26 29 7
Tate 1343 40 56 14
Tippah 1021 26 61 2
Tishomingo 878 41 96 26
Tunica 553 17 15 2
Union 1330 25 46 11
Walthall 673 27 67 13
Warren 1606 56 125 26
Washington 2760 105 180 39
Wayne 1061 22 59 10
Webster 387 13 52 11
Wilkinson 351 21 20 5
Winston 923 22 44 11
Yalobusha 593 23 78 15
Yazoo 1327 36 135 14
Total 124,854 3,419 6,984 1,346
Print Article