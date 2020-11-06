Mississippi coronavirus cases rise to highest level since August; see where cases are happening

Mississippi’s 14-day, daily average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases jumped again Friday, now at the highest rate since mid-August.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 967 new cases on Friday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 124,854. In the last two weeks nearly 11,000 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 105,839 have recovered.

The state reported 14 new deaths Friday. A total of 3,419 people have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 788 with Friday’s update.

The 14-day, daily average jumped to 784 cases per day, the highest mark since August 20.

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1155 46 64 14 Alcorn 1186 14 72 3 Amite 441 14 15 2 Attala 844 27 91 20 Benton 403 12 45 7 Bolivar 2125 81 220 30 Calhoun 649 13 25 4 Carroll 557 12 45 9 Chickasaw 897 31 47 14 Choctaw 229 7 1 0 Claiborne 550 16 43 9 Clarke 812 53 93 27 Clay 754 23 20 3 Coahoma 1306 37 105 7 Copiah 1432 38 72 9 Covington 1046 31 64 14 De Soto 8036 82 83 17 Forrest 3256 82 176 41 Franklin 260 3 4 1 George 1077 21 36 6 Greene 507 18 40 6 Grenada 1266 42 114 21 Hancock 949 33 54 8 Harrison 5939 91 289 34 Hinds 8429 181 479 80 Holmes 1164 60 102 20 Humphreys 481 18 27 7 Issaquena 107 4 0 0 Itawamba 1250 30 88 17 Jackson 5248 101 113 10 Jasper 726 19 1 0 Jefferson 291 11 13 3 Jefferson Davis 457 13 8 1 Jones 3104 84 187 38 Kemper 342 15 41 9 Lafayette 2674 43 123 28 Lamar 2466 41 41 11 Lauderdale 2773 136 268 74 Lawrence 593 14 26 2 Leake 1196 43 42 7 Lee 3959 85 194 38 Leflore 1808 88 194 47 Lincoln 1516 62 162 36 Lowndes 1947 62 102 33 Madison 4005 94 238 45 Marion 997 46 92 15 Marshall 1650 34 56 12 Monroe 1640 75 172 52 Montgomery 601 23 52 9 Neshoba 1938 112 130 40 Newton 904 28 40 10 Noxubee 620 17 20 4 Oktibbeha 2132 57 193 31 Panola 1802 41 60 8 Pearl River 1255 62 95 23 Perry 553 23 20 7 Pike 1442 56 98 27 Pontotoc 1645 21 18 2 Prentiss 1164 21 48 3 Quitman 434 7 0 0 Rankin 4373 88 181 23 Scott 1318 29 21 3 Sharkey 293 15 43 8 Simpson 1288 50 122 19 Smith 633 16 55 8 Stone 540 14 55 9 Sunflower 1719 53 83 15 Tallahatchie 895 26 29 7 Tate 1343 40 56 14 Tippah 1021 26 61 2 Tishomingo 878 41 96 26 Tunica 553 17 15 2 Union 1330 25 46 11 Walthall 673 27 67 13 Warren 1606 56 125 26 Washington 2760 105 180 39 Wayne 1061 22 59 10 Webster 387 13 52 11 Wilkinson 351 21 20 5 Winston 923 22 44 11 Yalobusha 593 23 78 15 Yazoo 1327 36 135 14 Total 124,854 3,419 6,984 1,346

