Still waiting: Autopsy results ‘in the process of being completed’ four years after murder
Mississippi investigators have been waiting four years for autopsy results that they hope will lead to an arrest for the murder of a Brandon gas station owner.
WLBT News in Jackson reports that Brandon investigators still have not received results from the State Crime Lab in the death of Sam Singh, who was shot and killed in his gas station on U.S. 80 in Brandon.
Brandon Police Lt. Beau Edgington told WLBT that autopsy results would help provide general information that would be valuable to the case that is still open and unsolved. Because they do not have the results, investigators are not sure how many times Singh was shot or how the bullets entered Singh’s body.
Police say the motive appears to be robbery, but that the case has many unanswered questions, some of which could be addressed if an autopsy were available. Although there have been several leads in the case, Edgington said no suspects have been identified in the case.
When contacted by WLBT News about the pending autopsy, a Department of Public Safety spokesperson sent an email stating, “It is in the process of being completed.”
Brandon police hope that someone may be willing to come forward with information they may have held silent in the last four years.
Anyone with information in the death of Swaren “Sam” Singh on Dec. 21, 2016, are asked to contact local authorities or Central Mississippi Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
