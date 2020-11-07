Mississippi teen found dead at scene of apparent shooting Friday night

A Mississippi teen has been found dead at the scene of an apparent shooting.

Captain Michael Bryant with the Vicksburg Police Department said the teen was found dead on Elizabeth Circle shortly before 9 p.m. Friday night.

The victim, identified as A’Treio Markis Richards, 19,had been shot in the upper chest area. Richards was found dead at the scene.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying beside a vehicle with a gunshot wound in his upper left chest. The vehicle had also been struck several times by bullets.

If the shooting is ruled a homicide, it would be Vicksburg’s tenth of 2020.

