Mississippi reports unusual Sunday spike in new coronavirus cases

Mississippi’s 7-day daily average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases jumped Sunday to a nearly three-month record high and the highest number of cases reported on a Sunday since July.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 804 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 126,689. In the last two weeks, more than 11,350 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus.

Typically, low numbers of cases are reported on Sunday as many labs do no report over the weekends, so 804 was an unusually high number. The last time the state reported a higher number of cases on a Sunday was on July 26.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 105,839 have recovered.

The state reported 10 new deaths Sunday. A total of 3,443 people have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 884 with Sunday’s update. It was the highest 7-day daily average since August 10.

The 14-day, daily average jumped to 812 cases per day, the highest mark since August 16.

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Detailed reporting of long-term care information will resume on Monday.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

