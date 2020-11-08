November 8, 2020

Mississippi reports unusual Sunday spike in new coronavirus cases

By Magnolia State Live

Published 12:16 pm Sunday, November 8, 2020

Mississippi’s 7-day daily average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases jumped Sunday to a nearly three-month record high and the highest number of cases reported on a Sunday since July.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 804 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 126,689. In the last two weeks, more than 11,350 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus.

Typically, low numbers of cases are reported on Sunday as many labs do no report over the weekends, so 804 was an unusually high number. The last time the state reported a higher number of cases on a Sunday was on July 26.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 105,839 have recovered.

The state reported 10 new deaths Sunday. A total of 3,443 people have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 884 with Sunday’s update. It was the highest 7-day daily average since August 10.

The 14-day, daily average jumped to 812 cases per day, the highest mark since August 16.

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Detailed reporting of long-term care information will resume on Monday.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 1181 46
Alcorn 1207 14
Amite 442 14
Attala 858 27
Benton 412 12
Bolivar 2148 81
Calhoun 655 13
Carroll 573 13
Chickasaw 910 31
Choctaw 230 7
Claiborne 550 16
Clarke 815 53
Clay 772 25
Coahoma 1313 37
Copiah 1449 38
Covington 1055 31
De Soto 8159 84
Forrest 3282 82
Franklin 262 3
George 1094 21
Greene 511 19
Grenada 1272 42
Hancock 972 33
Harrison 6136 92
Hinds 8510 182
Holmes 1175 60
Humphreys 487 18
Issaquena 107 4
Itawamba 1267 30
Jackson 5390 102
Jasper 739 19
Jefferson 292 11
Jefferson Davis 465 14
Jones 3122 84
Kemper 345 15
Lafayette 2713 43
Lamar 2502 42
Lauderdale 2817 138
Lawrence 596 14
Leake 1209 43
Lee 4036 86
Leflore 1830 88
Lincoln 1526 63
Lowndes 1975 62
Madison 4081 94
Marion 1008 46
Marshall 1684 37
Monroe 1660 75
Montgomery 612 23
Neshoba 1945 111
Newton 913 28
Noxubee 626 17
Oktibbeha 2148 57
Panola 1837 42
Pearl River 1268 62
Perry 557 23
Pike 1445 58
Pontotoc 1676 21
Prentiss 1183 22
Quitman 436 7
Rankin 4444 89
Scott 1329 29
Sharkey 293 15
Simpson 1297 50
Smith 634 16
Stone 558 14
Sunflower 1740 53
Tallahatchie 899 26
Tate 1378 40
Tippah 1039 26
Tishomingo 901 41
Tunica 563 18
Union 1362 25
Walthall 676 27
Warren 1615 56
Washington 2774 105
Wayne 1067 22
Webster 389 14
Wilkinson 352 21
Winston 953 22
Yalobusha 603 23
Yazoo 1383 36
Total 126,689 3,443
Print Article