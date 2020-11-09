November 9, 2020

Jackson police report five weekend shootings; No arrests made in incidents

By Magnolia State Live

Published 11:46 am Monday, November 9, 2020

The Jackson Police Department is investigating a number of weekend violent crimes. No arrests have been made in the five incidents reported by the Jackson Police Department on social media.

  • Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred before 8 p.m. Friday on Britt Ave.  An adult male was wounded following a reported dispute with a neighbor. The victim was later transported was last listed in critical condition.

  • Officers are also investigating an early Saturday morning shooting on S. West Street. Two adult males were wounded outside a local club.

  • Officers are also investigating another shooting on Saturday on Englewood Street, where and male was so wounded following and altercation with a family member.

  • Officers are investigating another shooting occurred at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday. A man what shot, transported to the hospital and later died of his wounds. Because he arrived by a private vehicle, police are unsure where the shooting occurred. No arrests have been made, and officers have yet to determine a motive.

 

 

 

