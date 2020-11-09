New Mississippi coronavirus cases jump again Monday; Here’s where cases are located

Mississippi’s 7-day, daily average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases jumped again Monday to a nearly three-month record high and the highest number of cases reported on a Monday since early August.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 516 new cases on Monday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 127,205. In the last two weeks, more than 11,400 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus.

Typically, low numbers of cases are reported on Monday as many labs do no report over the weekends, so 516 was an unusually high number. The last time the state reported a higher number of cases on a Monday was August 3.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 105,839 have recovered.

The state reported no new deaths Monday. A total of 3,443 people have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 906 with Monday’s update. It was the highest 7-day daily average since August 10.

The 14-day, daily average jumped to 817 cases per day, the highest mark since August 16.

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1186 46 64 14 Alcorn 1212 14 72 3 Amite 442 14 15 2 Attala 860 27 91 20 Benton 415 12 45 7 Bolivar 2148 81 220 30 Calhoun 656 13 25 4 Carroll 576 13 45 9 Chickasaw 913 31 47 14 Choctaw 230 7 1 0 Claiborne 553 16 43 9 Clarke 815 53 93 27 Clay 774 25 20 3 Coahoma 1317 37 106 7 Copiah 1451 38 72 9 Covington 1063 31 64 14 De Soto 8229 84 86 18 Forrest 3287 82 176 41 Franklin 264 3 4 1 George 1094 21 36 6 Greene 511 19 40 6 Grenada 1277 42 114 21 Hancock 977 33 56 8 Harrison 6162 92 291 34 Hinds 8540 182 484 80 Holmes 1177 60 102 20 Humphreys 487 18 27 7 Issaquena 107 4 0 0 Itawamba 1276 30 88 17 Jackson 5437 102 113 10 Jasper 741 19 1 0 Jefferson 293 11 13 3 Jefferson Davis 470 14 8 1 Jones 3145 84 187 38 Kemper 345 15 41 9 Lafayette 2717 43 123 28 Lamar 2510 42 41 11 Lauderdale 2824 138 269 74 Lawrence 598 14 26 2 Leake 1210 43 42 7 Lee 4050 86 194 38 Leflore 1837 88 194 47 Lincoln 1528 63 162 36 Lowndes 1987 62 102 33 Madison 4098 94 241 45 Marion 1009 46 92 15 Marshall 1709 37 59 12 Monroe 1670 75 172 52 Montgomery 616 23 53 9 Neshoba 1952 111 130 39 Newton 913 28 40 10 Noxubee 626 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2152 57 193 31 Panola 1841 42 60 8 Pearl River 1268 62 95 23 Perry 559 23 20 7 Pike 1448 58 98 27 Pontotoc 1687 21 19 2 Prentiss 1187 22 52 4 Quitman 436 7 0 0 Rankin 4477 89 181 23 Scott 1333 29 21 3 Sharkey 293 15 43 8 Simpson 1299 50 122 19 Smith 638 16 55 8 Stone 563 14 55 9 Sunflower 1745 53 84 15 Tallahatchie 901 26 29 7 Tate 1389 40 64 14 Tippah 1044 26 61 2 Tishomingo 905 41 96 26 Tunica 563 18 15 2 Union 1364 25 46 11 Walthall 677 27 67 13 Warren 1618 56 125 26 Washington 2777 105 180 39 Wayne 1069 22 59 10 Webster 389 14 52 11 Wilkinson 353 21 20 5 Winston 953 22 44 11 Yalobusha 604 23 78 15 Yazoo 1389 36 136 14 Total 127,205 3,443 7,020 1,347

