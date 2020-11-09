November 9, 2020

Panola County officials looking for missing teen

By Magnolia State Live

Published 9:59 am Monday, November 9, 2020

Panola County authorities are searching for a 19-year-old missing since Nov. 1.

Katlynn Noe was last seen near Curtis, Mississippi in a red SUV, according to a Facebook post from the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on Noe is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (662) 563-6230.

