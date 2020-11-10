Coronavirus cases rising in Mississippi as more than three-dozen virus-related deaths reported
The spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus is growing across Mississippi as 7-day and 14-days new case averages jumped again Tuesday to nearly three-month record highs.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 933 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 128,138. In the last two weeks, more than 11,500 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 111,430 have recovered.
The state reported 37 new deaths Tuesday. A total of 3,480 people have died from the virus, the state reported.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 947 with Tuesday’s update. It was the highest 7-day daily average since August 8.
The 14-day, daily average jumped to 823 cases per day, the highest mark since August 16.
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1186
|47
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1225
|14
|72
|3
|Amite
|442
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|874
|27
|92
|20
|Benton
|418
|15
|44
|8
|Bolivar
|2158
|82
|220
|30
|Calhoun
|662
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|590
|13
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|927
|31
|47
|14
|Choctaw
|236
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|554
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|824
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|776
|25
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1320
|37
|106
|7
|Copiah
|1459
|38
|72
|9
|Covington
|1066
|31
|64
|14
|De Soto
|8328
|85
|95
|19
|Forrest
|3293
|83
|177
|41
|Franklin
|266
|3
|4
|1
|George
|1113
|21
|36
|6
|Greene
|520
|19
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1277
|42
|114
|21
|Hancock
|984
|33
|57
|8
|Harrison
|6184
|97
|292
|34
|Hinds
|8596
|182
|484
|80
|Holmes
|1181
|60
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|489
|18
|27
|7
|Issaquena
|108
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1294
|30
|89
|17
|Jackson
|5481
|103
|113
|11
|Jasper
|743
|19
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|293
|11
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|475
|15
|8
|1
|Jones
|3169
|85
|187
|38
|Kemper
|348
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2730
|43
|123
|28
|Lamar
|2522
|45
|41
|11
|Lauderdale
|2864
|141
|277
|75
|Lawrence
|600
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1221
|43
|42
|7
|Lee
|4103
|87
|194
|39
|Leflore
|1844
|88
|194
|47
|Lincoln
|1534
|64
|162
|36
|Lowndes
|2004
|62
|102
|33
|Madison
|4120
|96
|241
|45
|Marion
|1011
|46
|92
|15
|Marshall
|1731
|37
|59
|12
|Monroe
|1678
|76
|172
|52
|Montgomery
|621
|23
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|1973
|111
|130
|39
|Newton
|925
|29
|40
|10
|Noxubee
|627
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2171
|57
|193
|31
|Panola
|1850
|42
|60
|8
|Pearl River
|1273
|64
|95
|23
|Perry
|563
|24
|20
|7
|Pike
|1454
|58
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1708
|22
|19
|2
|Prentiss
|1216
|23
|52
|4
|Quitman
|437
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|4515
|89
|181
|23
|Scott
|1342
|29
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|293
|15
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1300
|51
|122
|19
|Smith
|641
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|569
|14
|55
|9
|Sunflower
|1750
|54
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|902
|26
|29
|7
|Tate
|1401
|41
|66
|14
|Tippah
|1051
|27
|61
|2
|Tishomingo
|919
|41
|96
|26
|Tunica
|563
|18
|15
|2
|Union
|1372
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|679
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1625
|56
|125
|26
|Washington
|2787
|105
|181
|39
|Wayne
|1076
|22
|59
|10
|Webster
|390
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|353
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|971
|22
|44
|11
|Yalobusha
|606
|23
|78
|15
|Yazoo
|1394
|36
|136
|14
|Total
|128,138
|3,480
|7,046
|1,352
