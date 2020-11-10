Gov. Reeves confirms daughter has tested positive for COVID-19
Gov. Tate Reeves confirmed on social media Tuesday that his youngest daughter has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“I want to share a prayer request. My youngest daughter just tested positive for COVID-19. She feels OK, but could still use prayers! Please pray for her momma too!” Reeves posted on Facebook shortly after 3 p.m. “Our entire family will be getting tested again and isolating for the time being. Stay safe, and God bless!”
