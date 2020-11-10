Mississippi’s Asya Branch crowned Miss USA Monday night
Meet the new Miss USA, Asya Branch.
The 22-year-old from Booneville, Mississippi, was named the winner at a ceremony at Elvis Presley’s Graceland in Memphis Monday evening.
Miss USA 2020 was initially scheduled for spring, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Branch is the first African American to represent the Mississippi in the Miss USA ceremony. Branch’s win also marks the first time a Mississippi contestant has been crowned Miss USA.
