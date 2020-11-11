Deputies investigate after body found along Mississippi roadside
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a man after a body was found on the side of the road Wednesday afternoon.
Around 4:45 p.m., deputies responded to the call on Fish Lodge Road, said Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.
The identity of the victim has not been released, and investigators suspect foul play is involved, Calhoun said.
You Might Like
Jones County man sentenced to 30 years for death committed in jealous rage
A Jones County man was sentenced to 30 years in jail after he pleaded guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend’s new... read more