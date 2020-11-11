November 12, 2020

Deputies investigate after body found along Mississippi roadside

By Magnolia State Live

Published 9:33 pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a man after a body was found on the side of the road Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:45 p.m., deputies responded to the call on Fish Lodge Road, said Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.

The identity of the victim has not been released, and investigators suspect foul play is involved, Calhoun said.

