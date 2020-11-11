Mississippi’s battle against COVID-19 coronavirus heating up as new cases spike
More Mississippians were infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus last week than during any 7-day period since August 5, the state reported Wednesday.
The 7-day, daily average number of new cases has been climbing over the last week and jumped to more than 1,000 new cases daily for the first time since early August.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,256 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 129,394. In the last two weeks, more than 11,750 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 111,430 have recovered.
The state reported 17 new deaths Wednesday. A total of 3,497 people have died from the virus, the state reported.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 1,017 with Wednesday’s update. It was the highest 7-day daily average since August 5.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 841 on Wednesday, the highest level since mid-August.
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1204
|47
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1241
|20
|73
|8
|Amite
|446
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|897
|27
|92
|20
|Benton
|425
|15
|44
|8
|Bolivar
|2184
|82
|220
|30
|Calhoun
|669
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|607
|13
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|935
|31
|47
|14
|Choctaw
|243
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|555
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|828
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|782
|25
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1326
|37
|106
|7
|Copiah
|1471
|38
|72
|9
|Covington
|1083
|31
|64
|14
|De Soto
|8430
|85
|100
|20
|Forrest
|3307
|83
|177
|41
|Franklin
|267
|3
|4
|1
|George
|1117
|21
|36
|6
|Greene
|526
|19
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1284
|42
|114
|21
|Hancock
|1003
|33
|57
|8
|Harrison
|6224
|98
|294
|34
|Hinds
|8684
|183
|484
|80
|Holmes
|1182
|60
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|491
|18
|28
|7
|Issaquena
|108
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1308
|31
|89
|17
|Jackson
|5528
|103
|113
|11
|Jasper
|751
|19
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|293
|11
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|486
|15
|8
|1
|Jones
|3184
|85
|187
|38
|Kemper
|351
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2764
|43
|123
|28
|Lamar
|2537
|46
|41
|11
|Lauderdale
|2894
|141
|283
|75
|Lawrence
|604
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1228
|43
|42
|7
|Lee
|4145
|87
|194
|39
|Leflore
|1854
|88
|194
|47
|Lincoln
|1545
|64
|162
|36
|Lowndes
|2044
|62
|102
|33
|Madison
|4146
|96
|250
|45
|Marion
|1019
|46
|92
|15
|Marshall
|1761
|37
|59
|12
|Monroe
|1690
|76
|172
|52
|Montgomery
|633
|23
|53
|9
|Neshoba
|1979
|111
|131
|39
|Newton
|935
|29
|40
|10
|Noxubee
|628
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2190
|57
|193
|31
|Panola
|1889
|43
|60
|8
|Pearl River
|1277
|64
|95
|23
|Perry
|566
|24
|20
|7
|Pike
|1479
|58
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1733
|24
|19
|2
|Prentiss
|1234
|23
|52
|4
|Quitman
|438
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|4586
|89
|181
|23
|Scott
|1349
|29
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|292
|16
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1310
|52
|122
|19
|Smith
|643
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|580
|14
|56
|9
|Sunflower
|1758
|54
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|910
|27
|29
|7
|Tate
|1425
|42
|67
|14
|Tippah
|1061
|27
|61
|2
|Tishomingo
|935
|41
|96
|26
|Tunica
|564
|18
|15
|2
|Union
|1393
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|687
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1630
|56
|125
|26
|Washington
|2823
|105
|181
|39
|Wayne
|1083
|22
|59
|10
|Webster
|392
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|354
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|982
|22
|44
|11
|Yalobusha
|610
|23
|78
|15
|Yazoo
|1395
|36
|136
|14
|Total
|129,394
|3,497
|7,072
|1,358
Analysis: COVID-19 kills twice as many in Mississippi’s poorest counties, three times higher than the wealthiest
By Jerry Mitchell Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting The first plague hit long before the second one struck this year.... read more