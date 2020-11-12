New Amazon center in Mississippi to bring more than 1,000 full-time jobs

The new center was announced Thursday by Gov. Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Development Authority.

“The fact that Amazon has chosen to invest in Mississippi again is a testament to the unmatched work ethic and dedication Mississippians exhibit each day,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. “We are well-positioned to be a leader in logistics, and I want to thank the leadership in Madison County and at Amazon for bringing more than 1,000 jobs to the area.”

The new fulfillment center is expected to be operational by 2021, and the company plans to fill the 1,000 jobs in time for the 2021 peak holiday shopping season.

The fulfillment center, which will be located at the Madison County Mega Site, will be Amazon’s third Mississippi fulfillment center. The facility will be at least four stories and will house the majority of the sortable goods sold by Amazon. Associates will pick, pack and ship customers’ orders alongside robots, allowing for a more efficient process that will enable Amazon to more efficiently meet consumer demand.

“Mississippi is a great state for business and gives us the opportunity to better serve our customers in the region,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “We are excited for our future in the magnolia state and for what this means for our customers as we continue to grow. We’d also like to thank local and state leaders for their strong support in making this project possible.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for infrastructure needs. Madison County also is assisting with the project.

“Amazon’s significant investment and creation of 1,000 jobs in Madison County present a tremendous opportunity for Central Mississippi and the entire state. As a globally renowned leader in the e-commerce and technology industries, Amazon’s decision to locate a third fulfillment center in Mississippi places our state in the world’s spotlight and lets other industry leaders know we are a great place for business,” said MDA Interim Director John Rounsaville. “MDA appreciates the hard work of the Madison County Economic Development Authority and the Madison County Board of Supervisors, which has been instrumental in bringing these new jobs to our great state.”