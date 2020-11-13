Latest stats show new coronavirus cases in Mississippi climb higher, back to August levels
The average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continues to rise across Mississippi as statistics show infections are growing.
More than 12,600 Mississippians were infected with the virus over the last 14 days as the state’s new case numbers are at levels not seen since mid-August.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,305 new cases on Friday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 131,970. In the last two weeks, more than 12,634 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 111,430 have recovered.
The state reported five new deaths Friday. A total of 3,515 people have died from the virus, the state reported.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 1,017 with Friday’s update. The number tied Wednesday’s average, which was the highest 7-day daily average since August 5.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 902 on Friday, the highest level since August 12.
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1214
|47
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1285
|21
|87
|9
|Amite
|455
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|935
|27
|93
|20
|Benton
|436
|16
|44
|8
|Bolivar
|2232
|82
|220
|30
|Calhoun
|677
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|624
|13
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|953
|31
|47
|14
|Choctaw
|254
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|559
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|838
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|797
|25
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1347
|37
|112
|7
|Copiah
|1494
|38
|72
|9
|Covington
|1096
|31
|65
|14
|De Soto
|8656
|86
|101
|20
|Forrest
|3365
|83
|177
|41
|Franklin
|274
|3
|4
|1
|George
|1143
|21
|36
|6
|Greene
|543
|19
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1294
|43
|114
|21
|Hancock
|1037
|34
|57
|8
|Harrison
|6331
|100
|299
|35
|Hinds
|8846
|184
|484
|80
|Holmes
|1190
|60
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|495
|18
|29
|7
|Issaquena
|108
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1336
|32
|89
|17
|Jackson
|5640
|105
|113
|12
|Jasper
|763
|20
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|298
|11
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|494
|15
|8
|1
|Jones
|3207
|85
|187
|38
|Kemper
|356
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2817
|45
|123
|28
|Lamar
|2567
|46
|42
|11
|Lauderdale
|2978
|141
|298
|76
|Lawrence
|617
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1249
|43
|42
|7
|Lee
|4290
|87
|195
|39
|Leflore
|1891
|88
|194
|47
|Lincoln
|1587
|64
|162
|36
|Lowndes
|2085
|62
|102
|33
|Madison
|4244
|97
|250
|45
|Marion
|1027
|46
|92
|15
|Marshall
|1807
|38
|59
|13
|Monroe
|1726
|76
|172
|52
|Montgomery
|652
|23
|53
|9
|Neshoba
|2019
|111
|132
|39
|Newton
|957
|29
|40
|10
|Noxubee
|640
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2221
|58
|193
|31
|Panola
|1928
|43
|60
|8
|Pearl River
|1301
|64
|99
|23
|Perry
|581
|24
|20
|7
|Pike
|1503
|58
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1762
|24
|19
|2
|Prentiss
|1273
|23
|54
|4
|Quitman
|448
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|4702
|89
|183
|23
|Scott
|1370
|29
|22
|3
|Sharkey
|293
|16
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1336
|52
|122
|19
|Smith
|657
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|608
|14
|57
|9
|Sunflower
|1776
|54
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|914
|27
|29
|7
|Tate
|1464
|44
|68
|16
|Tippah
|1088
|28
|61
|3
|Tishomingo
|954
|41
|96
|26
|Tunica
|566
|18
|15
|2
|Union
|1435
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|697
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1638
|56
|125
|26
|Washington
|2860
|105
|181
|39
|Wayne
|1090
|22
|59
|10
|Webster
|396
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|359
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|993
|22
|44
|11
|Yalobusha
|626
|25
|79
|17
|Yazoo
|1406
|36
|136
|14
|Total
|131,970
|3,519
|7,131
|1,368
