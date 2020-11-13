Officials: Suspect in death of Arkansas police officer captured in Mississippi

A man accused of killing an Arkansas police officer has been captured in Mississippi, officials say.

Officers and agents from the U.S. Marshals Service, Arkansas State Police and other law enforcement partners captured Latarius Howard, who also goes by the name “L.T. Truitt,” and a second person in Indianola, news sources say.

Howard was charged with capital murder and is awaiting extradition.

Helena-West Helena officers stopped an SUV on Thursday night when Howard, 29, got out and opened fire, striking one officer who later died at a hospital, according to Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Smith.

Officers were reportedly looking for a suspect in connection with a Nov. 1 in West Helena.

The officer, who has not been identified, died at Helena Regional Medical Center.

