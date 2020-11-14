Mississippi’s chief medical examiner placed on administrative leave

The chief medical examiner for Mississippi has been placed on administrative leave.Dr. Mark LeVaughn has been in charge of the office since 2011. The State Medical Examiner’s Office is responsible for determining the cause and manner of death for all reportable deaths requiring investigation.

Under LeVaughn’s tenure, problems with backlogs at the crime lab have not been uncommon. During LeVaughn’s tenure, the state has also been unable to keep deputy medical examiners in place, most of whom have left citing less-than-competitive pay.

Leaders for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety did not say why LeVaughn was placed on administrative leave.

According to Chris Vignes, director of marketing & public relations for the DPS, the department will not comment further on “this personnel issue.”

