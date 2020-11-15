Alleged burglar found taking cat nap in Mississippi family’s closet

A Mississippi man was arrested Tuesday after he was found sleeping in a Jones County family’s closet.

Chad Dedeaux, 22, of Pass Christian was charged with burglary of a dwelling after a father and son came home and noticed that their dog would not stop barking, according to the Laurel Leader-Call newspaper.

The father, a local law enforcement officer, and his son heard noises coming from the son’s closet and found Dedeaux taking a nap. Dedeaux had reportedly taken some personal belongings before falling asleep.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department apprehended Dedeaux without incident. Officials say Dedeaux was not violent and was not armed when he was arrested. A Jones County deputy would not comment on whether drug use was involved.

Dedeaux was previously arrested in October in Ellisville for reportedly breaking windows in the Ellisville area. Although drugs were not documented at the scene of the vandalism, authorities suggested Dedeaux was exhibiting behavior similar to habitual methamphetamine users.

