November 15, 2020

Statistics show Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases accelerating, up 34-percent in two weeks

By Magnolia State Live

Published 11:56 am Sunday, November 15, 2020

Mississippi’s number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases has increased by more than 34 percent in the last 14days.

More than 13,800 Mississippians were infected with the virus over the last 14 days as the state’s new case numbers are at levels not seen since mid-August.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 969 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 134,309. In the last two weeks, 13,809 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 111,430 have recovered.

The state reported 3 new deaths Sunday. A total of 3,543 people have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 1,089 with Sunday’s update. The number was the highest 7-day daily average since August 5.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 986 on Sunday, the highest level since August 11.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Detailed reporting of long-term care information will resume on Monday.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 1236 47
Alcorn 1318 21
Amite 458 14
Attala 962 27
Benton 447 16
Bolivar 2251 82
Calhoun 685 13
Carroll 648 13
Chickasaw 966 31
Choctaw 263 7
Claiborne 564 16
Clarke 846 53
Clay 806 26
Coahoma 1377 40
Copiah 1512 38
Covington 1103 32
De Soto 8857 87
Forrest 3426 83
Franklin 278 4
George 1159 22
Greene 557 19
Grenada 1307 43
Hancock 1068 34
Harrison 6432 101
Hinds 8966 186
Holmes 1196 60
Humphreys 503 18
Issaquena 108 4
Itawamba 1359 33
Jackson 5746 105
Jasper 773 20
Jefferson 299 11
Jefferson Davis 511 15
Jones 3253 86
Kemper 361 15
Lafayette 2867 45
Lamar 2597 47
Lauderdale 3042 141
Lawrence 640 14
Leake 1261 43
Lee 4411 89
Leflore 1915 88
Lincoln 1657 64
Lowndes 2127 62
Madison 4300 97
Marion 1040 46
Marshall 1902 39
Monroe 1753 76
Montgomery 670 24
Neshoba 2056 111
Newton 970 29
Noxubee 648 17
Oktibbeha 2265 58
Panola 1954 43
Pearl River 1323 65
Perry 595 24
Pike 1533 58
Pontotoc 1785 25
Prentiss 1300 25
Quitman 452 6
Rankin 4784 90
Scott 1388 29
Sharkey 297 16
Simpson 1354 52
Smith 660 16
Stone 629 14
Sunflower 1791 54
Tallahatchie 916 27
Tate 1504 45
Tippah 1109 28
Tishomingo 985 41
Tunica 575 18
Union 1464 25
Walthall 712 27
Warren 1657 56
Washington 2889 105
Wayne 1109 22
Webster 401 14
Wilkinson 360 22
Winston 1013 22
Yalobusha 630 26
Yazoo 1418 36
Total 134,309 3,543

 

