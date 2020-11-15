Statistics show Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases accelerating, up 34-percent in two weeks

Mississippi’s number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases has increased by more than 34 percent in the last 14days.

More than 13,800 Mississippians were infected with the virus over the last 14 days as the state’s new case numbers are at levels not seen since mid-August.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 969 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 134,309. In the last two weeks, 13,809 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 111,430 have recovered.

The state reported 3 new deaths Sunday. A total of 3,543 people have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 1,089 with Sunday’s update. The number was the highest 7-day daily average since August 5.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 986 on Sunday, the highest level since August 11.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Detailed reporting of long-term care information will resume on Monday.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

