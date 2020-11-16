Daughter arrested, charged with murder of her mother

A Mississippi woman is in jail charged with the murder of her mother.

Robin Michelle Storey is charged with first-degree murder of 56-year-old Paula Storey who was found dead early Tuesday morning.

Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said the two women lived together at the home on County Road 5011 where a sheriff’s deputy discovered the victim after a call to 911 indicated a body could be found at that address.

The two women were known to have a contentious relationship.

Tolar told local news outlets that he would like to talk with whoever made the 911 call. Tolar said the same person, a male, called 911 twice. The first time, the caller said a body could be found in the trailer, the second call, gave the exact address, Tolar said.

Tolar said anyone who knows who made that 911 call to call Investigator Torie Jumper at (662) 728-6232.

