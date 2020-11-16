Coronavirus spreading like wildfire in Mississippi, pace of new cases up 43 percent in last 30 days
The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi is rapidly spreading, statistics released Monday indicate.
Mississippi’s 14-day, daily average of new cases topped 1,000 with Monday’s update from the Mississippi State Department of Health. It was the highest number the state has seen since August 10.
The pace of new case growth in the last two weeks has grown by 43 percent over the same period one month ago.
More than 14,000 Mississippians were infected with the virus over the last 14 days as the state’s new case numbers are at levels not seen since mid-August. By comparison, on Oct. 17 the 14-day new case total was just 9,839 cases.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 589 new cases on Monday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 134,898. In the last two weeks, more than 14,000 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus. Monday’s new case total was the highest amount reported on a Monday since July 27 when Mississippi was experiencing rapid case growth over the summer.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 116,683 have recovered.
The state reported two new deaths Monday. A total of 3,545 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 1,099 with Monday’s update. The number was the highest 7-day daily average since August 4.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,002 on Monday, the highest level since August 10.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1250
|47
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1340
|21
|87
|9
|Amite
|459
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|964
|27
|95
|20
|Benton
|448
|16
|44
|8
|Bolivar
|2257
|82
|220
|30
|Calhoun
|686
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|651
|13
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|967
|31
|47
|14
|Choctaw
|265
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|565
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|847
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|809
|26
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1383
|40
|124
|10
|Copiah
|1515
|38
|72
|9
|Covington
|1107
|32
|66
|15
|De Soto
|8912
|87
|101
|20
|Forrest
|3448
|83
|177
|41
|Franklin
|282
|4
|4
|1
|George
|1159
|22
|36
|6
|Greene
|559
|19
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1310
|43
|114
|21
|Hancock
|1071
|34
|57
|8
|Harrison
|6453
|101
|303
|35
|Hinds
|9002
|186
|486
|80
|Holmes
|1200
|60
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|506
|18
|32
|7
|Issaquena
|108
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1365
|33
|89
|17
|Jackson
|5763
|105
|113
|12
|Jasper
|774
|20
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|301
|11
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|513
|15
|8
|1
|Jones
|3263
|86
|187
|38
|Kemper
|362
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2897
|45
|123
|28
|Lamar
|2604
|47
|42
|11
|Lauderdale
|3065
|141
|298
|76
|Lawrence
|645
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1265
|43
|42
|7
|Lee
|4439
|89
|197
|39
|Leflore
|1918
|88
|194
|47
|Lincoln
|1702
|64
|162
|36
|Lowndes
|2132
|62
|115
|33
|Madison
|4311
|97
|250
|45
|Marion
|1044
|46
|92
|15
|Marshall
|1913
|39
|59
|13
|Monroe
|1758
|76
|172
|52
|Montgomery
|673
|24
|53
|9
|Neshoba
|2070
|111
|137
|39
|Newton
|976
|29
|40
|10
|Noxubee
|653
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2266
|58
|193
|31
|Panola
|1965
|43
|60
|8
|Pearl River
|1327
|65
|99
|23
|Perry
|601
|24
|20
|7
|Pike
|1536
|58
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1788
|26
|19
|2
|Prentiss
|1302
|25
|76
|6
|Quitman
|452
|6
|0
|0
|Rankin
|4798
|90
|183
|23
|Scott
|1396
|29
|22
|3
|Sharkey
|297
|16
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1360
|52
|122
|19
|Smith
|662
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|632
|14
|57
|9
|Sunflower
|1794
|54
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|916
|27
|29
|7
|Tate
|1506
|45
|67
|16
|Tippah
|1113
|28
|61
|3
|Tishomingo
|990
|41
|96
|26
|Tunica
|578
|18
|15
|2
|Union
|1466
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|713
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1660
|56
|125
|26
|Washington
|2901
|105
|181
|39
|Wayne
|1115
|22
|59
|10
|Webster
|401
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|360
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|1020
|23
|46
|11
|Yalobusha
|633
|26
|79
|18
|Yazoo
|1421
|36
|137
|14
|Total
|134,898
|3,545
|7,199
|1,375
Pfizer says COVID-19 trial vaccine may be 90 percent effective
Pfizer says an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating... read more