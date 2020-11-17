COVID-19 closes Sixth District Attorney’s Office for two weeks
The Sixth District Attorney’s office in Natchez closed for two weeks on Monday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, said District Attorney Shameca Collins.
The office, Collins said, would be closed for two weeks until after Thanksgiving.
The closure, Collins said, also necessitated the postponement of a murder trial that had been scheduled for this week and a new date has not yet been set.
