November 17, 2020

COVID-19 closes Sixth District Attorney’s Office for two weeks

By Magnolia State Live

Published 6:03 am Tuesday, November 17, 2020

The Sixth District Attorney’s office in Natchez closed for two weeks on Monday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, said District Attorney Shameca Collins.

The office, Collins said, would be closed for two weeks until after Thanksgiving.

The closure, Collins said, also necessitated the postponement of a murder trial that had been scheduled for this week and a new date has not yet been set.

Print Article