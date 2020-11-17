Mississippi AG: More than 70 percent of stores checked in one county violated state’s beer, vape, e-cigarettes laws

More than 70 percent of the stores checked in one Mississippi county by agents violated Mississippi’s beer, vape, and e-cigarette laws.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said in a news release Tuesday that her office’s Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement Division recently conducted beer, vape, and e-cigarette compliance checks in Lafayette County and the city of Oxford in partnership with Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen.

The operation resulted in violations for 18 of the 25 stores checked.

“By Mississippi state law, the sale of beer, vape, and e-cigarettes to anyone under age 21 is illegal,” said Fitch. “This action was taken to hold stores accountable as we all work to protect the health and safety of our children.”

The Office of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement Unit works with federal, state, and local law enforcement officers to reduce youth access to alcohol and tobacco products. Their enforcement activities include citations and arrests for illegal sales, inspecting stores and licenses for compliance, and investigating fraudulent activity.

“We would like to thank Attorney General Lynn Fitch and her team for the great partnership that we have. This isn’t just happening here in Oxford. This is an issue communities are facing nationwide,” said Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen. “We greatly appreciate her team responding quickly to these concerns. We have to be proactive in protecting our children and holding these businesses accountable.”

Out of 25 stores, there was a total of 18 violations.

To view the stores checked, click here.

To report illegal activity, such as underage sale of alcohol or tobacco products, please contact the Alcohol & Tobacco Enforcement Division of the Attorney General’s Office at (601) 359-3680.

