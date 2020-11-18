Mississippi coronavirus cases spike as ‘curve’ nears record summer levels
Mississippi reported one of its highest single days of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Wednesday as the state is experiencing a growing number of cases and more deaths.
In the last two weeks, 15,121 Mississippians have contracted the virus. That rate is the highest the state has seen since early August when the state saw its first surge in cases.
By comparison, a month ago on Oct. 18 the 14-day new case total was just 9,751 cases, indicating in the latest period the number of new cases has increased approximately 55 percent.
The rolling two-week average of new cases has been steadily increasing over the last several weeks and is approaching levels not seen since the very worst of the first surge in cases in late July and early August. The highest 14-day total of new cases occurred on August 1 when just more than 18,000 cases were detected.
Mississippi’s 14-day, daily average of new cases was 1,080 per day. It was the third-straight day the number was above 1,000 and the highest number the state has seen since August 8.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,593 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 137,396.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 116,683 have recovered.
The state reported 20 new deaths Wednesday. A total of 3,601 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 1,143 with Wednesday’s update. It was the highest 7-day average since August 3.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,080 on Wednesday, the highest level since August 8.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1276
|48
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1375
|23
|88
|10
|Amite
|462
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|1005
|29
|99
|20
|Benton
|470
|17
|44
|9
|Bolivar
|2294
|83
|222
|30
|Calhoun
|694
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|664
|13
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|986
|32
|47
|14
|Choctaw
|280
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|568
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|852
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|824
|26
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1421
|40
|126
|11
|Copiah
|1538
|39
|72
|9
|Covington
|1112
|33
|66
|15
|De Soto
|9117
|92
|101
|20
|Forrest
|3490
|85
|176
|41
|Franklin
|297
|4
|4
|1
|George
|1173
|23
|36
|6
|Greene
|564
|20
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1321
|44
|114
|21
|Hancock
|1095
|36
|59
|9
|Harrison
|6530
|104
|303
|35
|Hinds
|9166
|187
|487
|81
|Holmes
|1210
|60
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|509
|18
|32
|7
|Issaquena
|108
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1396
|33
|89
|17
|Jackson
|5830
|111
|113
|12
|Jasper
|779
|21
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|306
|11
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|520
|16
|8
|1
|Jones
|3308
|87
|188
|38
|Kemper
|380
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2946
|45
|123
|28
|Lamar
|2630
|48
|42
|12
|Lauderdale
|3120
|141
|300
|76
|Lawrence
|668
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1271
|43
|42
|7
|Lee
|4579
|90
|196
|39
|Leflore
|1945
|89
|195
|47
|Lincoln
|1735
|64
|162
|36
|Lowndes
|2162
|62
|115
|33
|Madison
|4402
|99
|250
|46
|Marion
|1056
|46
|92
|15
|Marshall
|1974
|41
|58
|13
|Monroe
|1810
|76
|172
|52
|Montgomery
|690
|24
|53
|9
|Neshoba
|2099
|111
|141
|39
|Newton
|989
|29
|40
|10
|Noxubee
|665
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2292
|58
|193
|31
|Panola
|2004
|46
|59
|9
|Pearl River
|1357
|66
|99
|23
|Perry
|616
|24
|20
|7
|Pike
|1556
|58
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1841
|26
|19
|2
|Prentiss
|1334
|25
|76
|6
|Quitman
|459
|6
|0
|0
|Rankin
|4954
|93
|184
|24
|Scott
|1426
|29
|22
|3
|Sharkey
|296
|16
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1377
|53
|122
|19
|Smith
|668
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|652
|14
|58
|9
|Sunflower
|1817
|54
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|926
|27
|29
|7
|Tate
|1539
|47
|68
|18
|Tippah
|1150
|29
|61
|3
|Tishomingo
|1009
|41
|96
|26
|Tunica
|585
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|1508
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|725
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1670
|56
|125
|26
|Washington
|2948
|107
|181
|39
|Wayne
|1125
|22
|59
|10
|Webster
|406
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|364
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|1057
|23
|46
|11
|Yalobusha
|646
|26
|80
|18
|Yazoo
|1428
|36
|137
|14
|Total
|137,396
|3,601
|7,219
|1,386
