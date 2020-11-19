Second wave of coronavirus here statistics indicate; model estimates 2,000 more deaths by March
Mississippi’s rising trend in new coronavirus cases seems to be signaling the “second wave” that many health care experts have feared ahead of the holiday season and based on the numbers released Thursday, the virus is spreading quickly across the Magnolia State.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,395 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 138,791.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 116,683 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and die as a result.
The state reported 19 new deaths Thursday. A total of 3,619 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.
Researchers at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation have created a data-driven model that projects where Mississippi’s death toll from COVID-19 may wind up at the present trajectory. On Thursday morning, the model indicated the death toll could be 5,566 by March 1 if current mitigation measures remain in place.
Their projection jumps to more than 6,900 deaths if mitigation measures are eased and falls to 4,900 if universal mask mandates were put into effect.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 1,161 with Thursday’s update. It was the highest 7-day average since August 3.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,065 on Thursday, the highest level since August 9.
State hospitals are reporting increased COVID-19 cases are putting stress on their capacity.
On Thursday, the state reported that 948 people were hospitalized with either confirmed COVID-19 or suspected COVID. The number of hospitalized patients has been steadily rising in recent weeks.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1296
|48
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1398
|23
|88
|10
|Amite
|476
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|1019
|30
|101
|21
|Benton
|476
|17
|44
|9
|Bolivar
|2315
|83
|222
|30
|Calhoun
|696
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|671
|14
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|993
|32
|47
|14
|Choctaw
|289
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|570
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|859
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|827
|26
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1429
|40
|126
|11
|Copiah
|1551
|39
|72
|9
|Covington
|1122
|34
|67
|15
|De Soto
|9232
|93
|102
|20
|Forrest
|3517
|85
|176
|41
|Franklin
|299
|4
|4
|1
|George
|1182
|23
|36
|6
|Greene
|567
|22
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1327
|44
|114
|21
|Hancock
|1098
|37
|59
|9
|Harrison
|6604
|104
|314
|35
|Hinds
|9261
|189
|497
|81
|Holmes
|1214
|60
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|509
|18
|32
|7
|Issaquena
|108
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1410
|33
|89
|17
|Jackson
|5892
|112
|114
|12
|Jasper
|785
|21
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|328
|11
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|523
|16
|9
|1
|Jones
|3337
|87
|188
|38
|Kemper
|392
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2968
|46
|123
|28
|Lamar
|2656
|48
|43
|12
|Lauderdale
|3164
|142
|301
|76
|Lawrence
|674
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1286
|43
|42
|7
|Lee
|4622
|91
|195
|39
|Leflore
|1965
|89
|195
|47
|Lincoln
|1746
|64
|162
|36
|Lowndes
|2179
|62
|115
|33
|Madison
|4462
|99
|250
|46
|Marion
|1066
|46
|92
|15
|Marshall
|2004
|41
|58
|13
|Monroe
|1827
|77
|172
|52
|Montgomery
|696
|25
|53
|9
|Neshoba
|2113
|111
|141
|39
|Newton
|1006
|29
|41
|10
|Noxubee
|671
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2317
|58
|193
|31
|Panola
|2020
|47
|59
|9
|Pearl River
|1363
|66
|99
|23
|Perry
|622
|24
|20
|7
|Pike
|1564
|58
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1858
|26
|19
|2
|Prentiss
|1349
|25
|76
|6
|Quitman
|462
|6
|0
|0
|Rankin
|5038
|94
|185
|25
|Scott
|1438
|29
|29
|3
|Sharkey
|296
|16
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1383
|53
|122
|19
|Smith
|670
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|663
|14
|58
|9
|Sunflower
|1836
|54
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|933
|27
|29
|7
|Tate
|1553
|47
|68
|18
|Tippah
|1157
|30
|61
|4
|Tishomingo
|1020
|41
|96
|26
|Tunica
|588
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|1525
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|728
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1681
|56
|125
|26
|Washington
|2981
|106 *
|181
|39
|Wayne
|1135
|22
|59
|10
|Webster
|408
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|365
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|1076
|24
|46
|11
|Yalobusha
|652
|26
|80
|18
|Yazoo
|1433
|36
|137
|14
|Total
|138,791
|3,619
|7,256
|1,389
* Note: A death previously reported in Washington County has been removed because of out-of-state residence.
Coronavirus spreading like wildfire in Mississippi, pace of new cases up 43 percent in last 30 days
The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi is rapidly spreading, statistics released Monday indicate. Mississippi’s 14-day, daily average... read more