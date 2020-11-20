Mississippi city’s police department fighting COVID-19 outbreak
The police department in a Mississippi city is facing a COVID-19 outbreak after as many as six officers have tested positive for the virus.
Vicksburg Police Chief Milton Moore announced Monday that three officers had tested positive for the virus.
WLBT-TV reported that two more officers were found to be infected on Tuesday and another tested positive on Wednesday.
You Might Like
Mississippi casino sues insurance company for $10M, says policy covered COVID-19 losses
A Mississippi Gulf Coast casino has become one of many businesses nationwide to sue its insurer for refusing to cover... read more