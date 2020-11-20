November 20, 2020

Mississippi city’s police department fighting COVID-19 outbreak

By Magnolia State Live

Published 10:09 pm Friday, November 20, 2020

The police department in a Mississippi city is facing a COVID-19 outbreak after as many as six officers have tested positive for the virus.

Vicksburg Police Chief Milton Moore announced Monday that three officers had tested positive for the virus.

WLBT-TV reported that two more officers were found to be infected on Tuesday and another tested positive on Wednesday.

