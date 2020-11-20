Mississippi doctor warns of ‘very worrisome trend’ as state hits second-highest daily new coronavirus case count
Mississippi recorded its second-highest, single-day total for new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Friday as the state released the latest statistics for positive cases over the last 24 hours.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,638 new cases on Friday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 140,429. The highest daily new case total was recorded on July 30, at the height of Mississippi’s first surge last summer when 1,775 cases were reported.
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on social media that Mississippians can help curb the spread.
“Very worrisome trends, but we have the power to turn it around if we do what it takes to protect ourselves and our families,” he wrote.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 116,683 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and die as a result.
Over the last 14 days, more than 15,500 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus, the highest 14-day level since early August.
The state reported 23 new deaths Friday. A total of 3,642 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.
Researchers at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation have created a data-driven model that projects where Mississippi’s death toll from COVID-19 may wind up at the present trajectory. On Friday morning, the model indicated the death toll could be 5,566 by March 1 if current mitigation measures remain in place.
Their projection jumps to more than 6,900 deaths if mitigation measures are eased and falls to 4,900 if universal mask mandates were put into effect.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 1,209 with Friday’s update. It was the highest 7-day average since August 1.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,113 on Friday, the highest level since August 7.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1318
|48
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1410
|23
|88
|10
|Amite
|486
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|1038
|33
|105
|22
|Benton
|480
|17
|44
|9
|Bolivar
|2350
|83
|222
|30
|Calhoun
|706
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|680
|14
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|1002
|32
|47
|14
|Choctaw
|298
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|572
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|866
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|843
|26
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1442
|40
|126
|11
|Copiah
|1567
|40
|71
|9
|Covington
|1142
|34
|67
|15
|De Soto
|9358
|97
|102
|20
|Forrest
|3548
|85
|176
|41
|Franklin
|308
|4
|4
|1
|George
|1188
|23
|36
|6
|Greene
|573
|22
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1340
|44
|114
|21
|Hancock
|1114
|37
|59
|9
|Harrison
|6666
|105
|319
|35
|Hinds
|9338
|193
|500
|82
|Holmes
|1223
|60
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|515
|18
|33
|7
|Issaquena
|108
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1424
|33
|89
|17
|Jackson
|5947
|113
|117
|13
|Jasper
|788
|21
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|332
|11
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|528
|16
|9
|1
|Jones
|3371
|87
|188
|38
|Kemper
|395
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|3061
|46
|123
|28
|Lamar
|2689
|48
|43
|12
|Lauderdale
|3224
|142
|311
|77
|Lawrence
|685
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1292
|43
|42
|7
|Lee
|4672
|91
|195
|39
|Leflore
|1977
|89
|195
|47
|Lincoln
|1766
|64
|165
|36
|Lowndes
|2218
|62
|115
|33
|Madison
|4498
|101
|272
|48
|Marion
|1071
|46
|92
|15
|Marshall
|2029
|43
|58
|14
|Monroe
|1857
|77
|172
|52
|Montgomery
|703
|25
|53
|9
|Neshoba
|2144
|111
|144
|39
|Newton
|1016
|29
|41
|10
|Noxubee
|678
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2351
|59
|193
|31
|Panola
|2050
|47
|59
|9
|Pearl River
|1385
|66
|99
|23
|Perry
|631
|24
|20
|7
|Pike
|1582
|58
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1875
|27
|19
|2
|Prentiss
|1359
|25
|87
|6
|Quitman
|469
|6
|0
|0
|Rankin
|5078
|95
|187
|26
|Scott
|1452
|29
|29
|3
|Sharkey
|300
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1394
|53
|131
|19
|Smith
|672
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|687
|14
|58
|9
|Sunflower
|1852
|54
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|941
|27
|29
|7
|Tate
|1574
|47
|71
|18
|Tippah
|1183
|30
|61
|4
|Tishomingo
|1031
|42
|96
|26
|Tunica
|590
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|1555
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|732
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1691
|56
|125
|26
|Washington
|3002
|106
|181
|39
|Wayne
|1142
|22
|59
|10
|Webster
|409
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|368
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|1116
|24
|54
|11
|Yalobusha
|659
|26
|80
|18
|Yazoo
|1455
|36
|137
|14
|Total
|140,429
|3,642
|7,342
|1,397
