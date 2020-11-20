Mississippi hunters discovery dead body on long wooded road
Hunters in Winston County made a grisly discovery when they found a body on a wooded road Thursday afternoon.
Local and state law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of a man found near Eiland Middle School in Louisville.
Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness said hunters made the discovery around 4:25 p.m. on a road connected to the school. Holdiness told local news sources that the body, which has been described as being of a Black man, had been on the road for approximately 24 hours.
Police called in a crime scene unit from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
