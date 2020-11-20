Mississippian elected student body president at Harvard

A Mississippian has been elected Student Body President of Harvard University. Noah Harris of Hattiesburg shared the news on Twitter, writing, “It’s hard for me to put into words how grateful I am to be elected Harvard Student Body President with my partner in crime Jenny Gan!!”

It’s hard for me to put into words how grateful I am to be elected Harvard Student Body President with my partner in crime Jenny Gan!! I will work tirelessly to make all of you proud over the next year. Thank you for this honor! Together, let’s Build Tomorrow’s Harvard!!! ☝🏾 pic.twitter.com/gsW05pXalf — Noah Harris (@noah10harris) November 13, 2020

He added that he will work “tirelessly” to make the students of Harvard proud over the next year. “Thank you for this honor!” he stated. “Together, let’s Build Tomorrow’s Harvard!!!”

Senator Wicker gave Harris a shout-out, saying that he is proud a Hattiesburg native and a former intern of his has achieved this feat. Congressman Steven Palazzo also congratulated Harris, saying that he “will do great things in this role.”

Aside from serving as Treasurer and Co-Chair of the Black Caucus at Harvard, Harris is also the author of the children’s book Successful.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print

Twitter

