Tanker carrying hazardous materials explodes on interstate

A tanker carrying hazardous materials exploded on an interstate Friday east of Baton Rouge.

A portion of Interstate 12 in Livingston Parish is closed Friday morning when the tanker carrying hazardous materials hit the squad car of a Louisiana State Police officer.

Louisiana State Police says two people were injured, including a state police trooper who was parked on left shoulder of I-12 with his emergency lights on when the tanker left the roadway and hit the back of the unit.

#BREAKING: I-12 east is CLOSED at Walker due to a tanker truck explosion near Satsuma. We're working to learn more about what the truck was carrying. No word yet on potential injuries.

The trooper and the driver of the tanker were transported to a local hospital.

One resident told local news stations that the explosion shook her house and woke her up.

Officials are still assessing what material the tanker was hauling.

