Tanker carrying hazardous materials explodes on interstate

Friday, November 20, 2020

A tanker carrying hazardous materials exploded on an interstate Friday east of Baton Rouge.

A portion of Interstate 12  in Livingston Parish is closed Friday morning when the tanker carrying hazardous materials hit the squad car of a Louisiana State Police officer.

Louisiana State Police says two people were injured, including a state police trooper who was parked on left shoulder of I-12 with his emergency lights on when the tanker left the roadway and hit the back of the unit.

The trooper and the driver of the tanker were transported to a local hospital.
One resident told local news stations that the explosion shook her house and woke her up.

Officials are still assessing what material the tanker was hauling.

