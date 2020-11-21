Mississippi shatters single-day coronavirus new case record

Mississippi shattered its single-day record for new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Saturday with just under 2,000 new cases reported by the state health department.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,972 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 142,401. The previous daily new case high was recorded on July 30, at the height of Mississippi’s first surge last summer when 1,775 cases were reported.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on social media Friday that Mississippians can help curb the spread.

“Very worrisome trends, but we have the power to turn it around if we do what it takes to protect ourselves and our families,” he wrote.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 116,683 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and die as a result.

Over the last 14 days, more than 16,500 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus, the highest 14-day level since early August.

The state reported 15 new deaths Saturday. A total of 3,657 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

Researchers at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation have created a data-driven model that projects where Mississippi’s death toll from COVID-19 may wind up at the present trajectory. On Saturday morning, the model indicated the death toll could be 5,566 by March 1 if current mitigation measures remain in place.

Their projection jumps to more than 6,900 deaths if mitigation measures are eased and falls to 4,900 if universal mask mandates were put into effect.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 1,295 with Saturday’s update. It was the highest 7-day average since July 31.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,180 on Saturday, the highest level since August 4.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1337 48 64 14 Alcorn 1421 24 88 11 Amite 503 14 15 2 Attala 1054 33 105 22 Benton 482 17 44 9 Bolivar 2369 83 222 30 Calhoun 710 13 25 4 Carroll 698 14 45 9 Chickasaw 1019 32 47 14 Choctaw 303 7 1 0 Claiborne 574 16 43 9 Clarke 877 53 93 27 Clay 855 26 20 3 Coahoma 1460 40 126 11 Copiah 1586 40 71 9 Covington 1157 34 69 15 De Soto 9467 97 102 20 Forrest 3591 85 176 41 Franklin 313 4 4 1 George 1210 23 37 6 Greene 581 22 40 6 Grenada 1354 44 114 21 Hancock 1123 37 59 9 Harrison 6763 105 320 35 Hinds 9460 193 507 82 Holmes 1231 61 102 20 Humphreys 519 18 33 7 Issaquena 108 4 0 0 Itawamba 1439 33 89 17 Jackson 6019 116 118 14 Jasper 799 21 1 0 Jefferson 335 11 13 3 Jefferson Davis 537 17 9 1 Jones 3400 87 188 38 Kemper 405 15 41 9 Lafayette 3107 47 123 28 Lamar 2722 48 43 12 Lauderdale 3312 142 321 77 Lawrence 697 14 26 2 Leake 1312 43 42 7 Lee 4740 92 196 39 Leflore 1987 89 195 47 Lincoln 1833 64 165 36 Lowndes 2265 62 115 33 Madison 4573 102 278 49 Marion 1079 46 92 15 Marshall 2057 43 58 14 Monroe 1882 77 172 52 Montgomery 717 25 53 9 Neshoba 2161 111 144 39 Newton 1025 29 44 10 Noxubee 688 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2364 59 193 31 Panola 2094 47 59 9 Pearl River 1405 67 99 23 Perry 636 25 20 7 Pike 1596 58 98 27 Pontotoc 1907 27 19 2 Prentiss 1377 25 87 6 Quitman 474 6 0 0 Rankin 5187 96 192 26 Scott 1491 29 29 3 Sharkey 304 17 43 8 Simpson 1430 53 136 19 Smith 684 16 55 8 Stone 704 14 58 9 Sunflower 1870 54 84 15 Tallahatchie 944 27 29 7 Tate 1607 48 71 18 Tippah 1199 30 61 4 Tishomingo 1049 42 96 26 Tunica 594 19 15 2 Union 1586 25 46 11 Walthall 735 28 67 13 Warren 1707 56 125 26 Washington 3034 106 181 39 Wayne 1151 22 59 10 Webster 415 14 52 11 Wilkinson 383 22 20 5 Winston 1124 24 54 11 Yalobusha 666 26 80 18 Yazoo 1468 37 137 14 Total 142,401 3,657 7,384 1,400

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print

Twitter

