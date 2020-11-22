Hattiesburg woman arrested for stabbing husband
A Hattiesburg woman has been arrested after stabbing her husband Saturday afternoon.
Hattiesburg Police Department’s spokesman Ryan Moore told WDAM News that officers responded to the stabbing on Country Club Road around 3 p.m.
When officers responded to the call, they found a 25-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.
The victim’s wife, Kenndi Anondra Shaniece Williams, 25, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of domestic violence-aggravated assault.
Williams was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Her husband was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.
