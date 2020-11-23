Coronavirus spread continues to worsen in Mississippi, nearly back to summer peak levels

The COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread across Mississippi as the state released its latest statistics on Monday.

The virus spread in the last two weeks is nearly back to the levels the state experienced in late July and early August at the peak of its summer fight.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 699 new cases on Monday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 143,879.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 121,637 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and die as a result.

For the last several days the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases have caused stress on the state’s hospitals with a number of hospitals either at capacity or near-capacity in regular rooms and many reporting no ICU beds available.

Over the last 14 days, approximately 16,675 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus. Monday’s 14-day average was at the highest level since August 3. The record, 14-day high for total new cases occurred on August 1 when the level reached just about 18,000 cases.

The state reported no new deaths Monday. A total of 3,676 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,283 with Monday’s update.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,191 on Monday. That statistic was the highest level since August 4 when the average was also 1,191.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1359 48 64 14 Alcorn 1437 24 88 11 Amite 508 14 15 2 Attala 1062 33 106 22 Benton 482 17 44 9 Bolivar 2378 83 222 30 Calhoun 712 13 25 4 Carroll 705 14 45 9 Chickasaw 1023 32 47 14 Choctaw 305 7 1 0 Claiborne 574 16 43 9 Clarke 882 53 93 27 Clay 867 26 20 3 Coahoma 1473 42 126 11 Copiah 1588 40 71 9 Covington 1172 34 69 15 De Soto 9569 99 102 20 Forrest 3671 85 176 41 Franklin 318 5 4 1 George 1216 23 37 6 Greene 584 22 40 6 Grenada 1363 44 114 21 Hancock 1141 37 59 9 Harrison 6825 105 320 35 Hinds 9541 193 507 82 Holmes 1244 61 102 20 Humphreys 525 18 33 7 Issaquena 111 4 0 0 Itawamba 1455 33 89 17 Jackson 6068 116 118 14 Jasper 811 21 1 0 Jefferson 340 11 13 3 Jefferson Davis 541 17 9 1 Jones 3446 87 188 38 Kemper 408 15 41 9 Lafayette 3133 47 123 28 Lamar 2818 49 43 12 Lauderdale 3343 142 321 77 Lawrence 699 14 26 2 Leake 1316 43 42 7 Lee 4802 94 196 39 Leflore 2007 89 195 47 Lincoln 1839 64 165 36 Lowndes 2283 62 115 33 Madison 4602 102 278 49 Marion 1107 46 92 15 Marshall 2072 47 58 14 Monroe 1895 77 172 52 Montgomery 719 25 53 9 Neshoba 2171 113 150 40 Newton 1028 29 44 10 Noxubee 690 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2377 60 193 31 Panola 2110 47 59 9 Pearl River 1429 67 99 23 Perry 652 25 20 7 Pike 1600 58 98 27 Pontotoc 1932 27 19 2 Prentiss 1395 26 87 7 Quitman 478 6 0 0 Rankin 5237 96 192 26 Scott 1499 29 30 3 Sharkey 306 17 43 8 Simpson 1435 53 136 19 Smith 686 16 55 8 Stone 723 14 58 9 Sunflower 1895 54 84 15 Tallahatchie 947 27 29 7 Tate 1633 49 71 18 Tippah 1209 30 61 4 Tishomingo 1060 42 96 26 Tunica 595 19 15 2 Union 1601 25 46 11 Walthall 743 28 67 13 Warren 1721 57 125 26 Washington 3088 106 186 39 Wayne 1157 22 59 10 Webster 416 14 52 11 Wilkinson 384 22 20 5 Winston 1158 24 54 11 Yalobusha 679 26 80 18 Yazoo 1506 38 137 14 Total 143,879 3,676 7,397 1,402

