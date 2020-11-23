Coronavirus spread continues to worsen in Mississippi, nearly back to summer peak levels
The COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread across Mississippi as the state released its latest statistics on Monday.
The virus spread in the last two weeks is nearly back to the levels the state experienced in late July and early August at the peak of its summer fight.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 699 new cases on Monday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 143,879.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 121,637 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and die as a result.
For the last several days the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases have caused stress on the state’s hospitals with a number of hospitals either at capacity or near-capacity in regular rooms and many reporting no ICU beds available.
Over the last 14 days, approximately 16,675 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus. Monday’s 14-day average was at the highest level since August 3. The record, 14-day high for total new cases occurred on August 1 when the level reached just about 18,000 cases.
The state reported no new deaths Monday. A total of 3,676 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,283 with Monday’s update.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,191 on Monday. That statistic was the highest level since August 4 when the average was also 1,191.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1359
|48
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1437
|24
|88
|11
|Amite
|508
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|1062
|33
|106
|22
|Benton
|482
|17
|44
|9
|Bolivar
|2378
|83
|222
|30
|Calhoun
|712
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|705
|14
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|1023
|32
|47
|14
|Choctaw
|305
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|574
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|882
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|867
|26
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1473
|42
|126
|11
|Copiah
|1588
|40
|71
|9
|Covington
|1172
|34
|69
|15
|De Soto
|9569
|99
|102
|20
|Forrest
|3671
|85
|176
|41
|Franklin
|318
|5
|4
|1
|George
|1216
|23
|37
|6
|Greene
|584
|22
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1363
|44
|114
|21
|Hancock
|1141
|37
|59
|9
|Harrison
|6825
|105
|320
|35
|Hinds
|9541
|193
|507
|82
|Holmes
|1244
|61
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|525
|18
|33
|7
|Issaquena
|111
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1455
|33
|89
|17
|Jackson
|6068
|116
|118
|14
|Jasper
|811
|21
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|340
|11
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|541
|17
|9
|1
|Jones
|3446
|87
|188
|38
|Kemper
|408
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|3133
|47
|123
|28
|Lamar
|2818
|49
|43
|12
|Lauderdale
|3343
|142
|321
|77
|Lawrence
|699
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1316
|43
|42
|7
|Lee
|4802
|94
|196
|39
|Leflore
|2007
|89
|195
|47
|Lincoln
|1839
|64
|165
|36
|Lowndes
|2283
|62
|115
|33
|Madison
|4602
|102
|278
|49
|Marion
|1107
|46
|92
|15
|Marshall
|2072
|47
|58
|14
|Monroe
|1895
|77
|172
|52
|Montgomery
|719
|25
|53
|9
|Neshoba
|2171
|113
|150
|40
|Newton
|1028
|29
|44
|10
|Noxubee
|690
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2377
|60
|193
|31
|Panola
|2110
|47
|59
|9
|Pearl River
|1429
|67
|99
|23
|Perry
|652
|25
|20
|7
|Pike
|1600
|58
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1932
|27
|19
|2
|Prentiss
|1395
|26
|87
|7
|Quitman
|478
|6
|0
|0
|Rankin
|5237
|96
|192
|26
|Scott
|1499
|29
|30
|3
|Sharkey
|306
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1435
|53
|136
|19
|Smith
|686
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|723
|14
|58
|9
|Sunflower
|1895
|54
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|947
|27
|29
|7
|Tate
|1633
|49
|71
|18
|Tippah
|1209
|30
|61
|4
|Tishomingo
|1060
|42
|96
|26
|Tunica
|595
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|1601
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|743
|28
|67
|13
|Warren
|1721
|57
|125
|26
|Washington
|3088
|106
|186
|39
|Wayne
|1157
|22
|59
|10
|Webster
|416
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|384
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|1158
|24
|54
|11
|Yalobusha
|679
|26
|80
|18
|Yazoo
|1506
|38
|137
|14
|Total
|143,879
|3,676
|7,397
|1,402
