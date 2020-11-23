Mississippi man reportedly steals dog from parking lot in order to sell dog for money
A Mississippi man is facing felony charges after stealing a french bulldog in a restaurant parking lot and then selling the dog to another person.
On Nov. 18, officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to the report of a dog being stolen on Fisk Avenue. ‘Enzo,’ a french bulldog, was taken from the Wendy’s parking lot.
A male, identified as Mario Holman, 28, told a Wendy’s employee that ‘Enzo’ belonged to him after the employee picked up the dog. Holman then left with the dog and later sold him to another person.
After following a tip received on Friday, the dog was recovered by OPD investigators and returned to his owners. Holman was arrested on a charge of felony false pretense and issued a bond of $2,500 by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.
Analysis: Politics infuse Mississippi governor’s budget plan
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is using his state budget proposal to appeal to a conservative voting base. He’s proposing a... read more