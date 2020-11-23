Mississippi woman ejected from truck, killed in head-on collision
A Mississippi woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Saturday in Pearl River County.
At 10:33 a.m. a Chevrolet passenger car headed north and a Toyota pickup headed south collided head-on in the northbound lane of Highway 43 N. near Parker Chapel Road, said Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Cal Robertson.
The passenger in the Toyota pickup, 43-year-old Dawn Schaffer, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The driver, Schaffer’s husband, was transported via helicopter to a hospital. The driver of the Chevrolet passenger car, a Pearl River, La. resident, was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
