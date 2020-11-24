Mississippi business destroyed by fire
A fire has destroyed a Mississippi cabinet shop, authorities said.
The blaze happened late Monday in Rankin County, WLBT-TV reported.
A passerby saw smoke at the business and called 911, Rankin County Emergency Management Director Mike Word said. No one was inside at that time, and no one was injured Word said. He says the structure is a total loss.
