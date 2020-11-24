November 24, 2020

Mississippi business destroyed by fire

By The Associated Press

Published 9:23 am Tuesday, November 24, 2020

A fire has destroyed a Mississippi cabinet shop, authorities said.

The blaze happened late Monday in Rankin County, WLBT-TV reported.

A passerby saw smoke at the business and called 911, Rankin County Emergency Management Director Mike Word said. No one was inside at that time, and no one was injured Word said. He says the structure is a total loss.

