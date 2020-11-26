Man shot in head, wrapped in comforter and dumped on road, police say

Mississippi police responded early Thanksgiving morning to a body found wrapped in a comforter and dumped on a street.

Jackson police said a passerby spotted the body near Hilda Drive and Forest Avenue Extension in Jackson and called for help.

Investigators say the dead man appeared to be in his 20s, but was not immediately identified.

Police say it appeared the man had been shot in the head and back.

