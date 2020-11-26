Mississippi artists nominated for Grammy awards

Jackson’s 86-year-old Bobby Rush received a Best Traditional Blues Album nomination for his album “Rawer Than Raw.” Rush previously won a Grammy award for his 2017 record, “Porcupine Meat.”

Rush has won twelve Blues Music Awards and been inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame as well as the Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame and the Rhythm and Blues Music Hall of Fame.

Jimmy “Duck” Holmes of Bentonia also received a Best Traditional Blues Album nomination, for his album “Cypress Grove.”

Holmes, 73, is the owner of Mississippi’s oldest surviving juke joint, the Blue Front Cafe. Holmes’ parents, sharecroppers Carey and Mary Holmes, opened the business in the late 1940s.

Luther and Cody Dickinson of the Hernando rock band North Mississippi Allstars received a Best Contemporary Blues Album Grammy nomination for “Up and Rolling.”

North Mississippi Allstars previously received a Grammy nomination for their first album, “Shake Hands and Shorty,” which came out in 2000.

The Grammy winners will be announced on Jan. 31, 2021.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print

Twitter

