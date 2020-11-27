Mississippi’s skyrocketing coronavirus numbers take holiday pause, average still high
One day after Mississippi set a new high for new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in a 7-day period, Friday’s number of new cases was lower, but case reporting may have been affected by the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,005 new cases on Friday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 148,387. In the last seven days just under 9,600 new cases have been confirmed in the state.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 121,637 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and die as a result.
Rapid increases in new COVID-19 cases over the last month have resulted in increased pressure on the state’s hospitals with a number of hospitals either at capacity or near-capacity in regular rooms and many reporting no ICU beds available.
Over the last 14 days, approximately 17,723 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus. The record, 14-day high for total new cases occurred on August 1 when the level reached 18,034 cases.
The state reported 6 new deaths Friday. A total of 3,769 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.
The number of deaths reported in November, 437, has already outpaced October, 369, with three additional days left in this month.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,371 with Friday’s update. The 7-day record high was 1,427 set on set Nov. 26.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 1,266 on Friday. The all-time record for the highest 14-day average of new cases is 1,288, set on August 1.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1411
|50
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1496
|28
|88
|13
|Amite
|531
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|1122
|34
|118
|23
|Benton
|491
|17
|44
|9
|Bolivar
|2409
|84
|222
|30
|Calhoun
|739
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|721
|15
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|1071
|32
|48
|14
|Choctaw
|323
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|583
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|893
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|903
|27
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1501
|43
|126
|11
|Copiah
|1630
|40
|71
|9
|Covington
|1222
|38
|69
|16
|De Soto
|9953
|104
|103
|20
|Forrest
|3805
|86
|182
|41
|Franklin
|336
|5
|4
|1
|George
|1245
|24
|47
|6
|Greene
|600
|22
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1406
|45
|115
|21
|Hancock
|1202
|39
|62
|10
|Harrison
|7045
|110
|346
|37
|Hinds
|9892
|198
|524
|82
|Holmes
|1299
|61
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|531
|19
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|114
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1515
|34
|89
|17
|Jackson
|6270
|119
|123
|15
|Jasper
|820
|22
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|348
|11
|14
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|565
|17
|8
|1
|Jones
|3548
|88
|188
|38
|Kemper
|425
|18
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|3215
|49
|149
|29
|Lamar
|2892
|50
|43
|12
|Lauderdale
|3425
|145
|323
|77
|Lawrence
|708
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1335
|43
|42
|7
|Lee
|5010
|95
|196
|39
|Leflore
|2047
|90
|196
|48
|Lincoln
|1887
|65
|166
|36
|Lowndes
|2341
|64
|115
|33
|Madison
|4734
|106
|291
|53
|Marion
|1158
|46
|105
|15
|Marshall
|2138
|50
|58
|15
|Monroe
|1973
|77
|175
|52
|Montgomery
|736
|25
|53
|9
|Neshoba
|2196
|118
|156
|43
|Newton
|1042
|29
|44
|10
|Noxubee
|706
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2443
|62
|193
|31
|Panola
|2198
|50
|59
|10
|Pearl River
|1508
|67
|103
|23
|Perry
|661
|26
|20
|7
|Pike
|1616
|58
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1992
|28
|19
|2
|Prentiss
|1442
|30
|88
|9
|Quitman
|489
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|5462
|102
|217
|31
|Scott
|1521
|29
|30
|3
|Sharkey
|309
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1467
|53
|138
|19
|Smith
|705
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|761
|14
|58
|9
|Sunflower
|1916
|55
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|968
|27
|31
|7
|Tate
|1680
|51
|71
|18
|Tippah
|1245
|30
|61
|4
|Tishomingo
|1089
|42
|96
|26
|Tunica
|606
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|1660
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|763
|28
|67
|13
|Warren
|1753
|57
|125
|26
|Washington
|3161
|107
|186
|39
|Wayne
|1172
|23
|59
|10
|Webster
|434
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|394
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|1216
|24
|62
|11
|Yalobusha
|706
|27
|80
|18
|Yazoo
|1542
|39
|137
|15
|Total
|148,387
|3,769
|7,586
|1,430
After urging staff to ‘refrain from travel’ Denver mayor flies to Mississippi to visit family
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock flew to Mississippi to visit family despite sending messages on social media and to city staff... read more