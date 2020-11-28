Mississippi just below levels for coronavirus new cases, hospitalizations

Mississippi’s 14-day average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases hovered near record highs again Saturday after the state reported the latest round of statistics.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,553 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 149,940.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 121,637 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and die as a result.

Rapid increases in new COVID-19 cases over the last month have resulted in increased pressure on the state’s hospitals with a number of hospitals either at capacity or near-capacity in regular rooms and many reporting no ICU beds available.

The state reported 971 patients were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 and another 87 patients hospitalized with suspected COVID, not yet confirmed by test.

On July 30, the state had a peak of 989 positive COVID patients hospitalized.

Over the last 14 days, approximately 17,971 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus. The record, 14-day high for total new cases occurred on August 1 when the level reached 18,034 cases.

The state reported 10 new deaths Saturday. A total of 3,779 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The number of deaths reported in November, 447, has already outpaced October, 369, with three additional days left in this month.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,359 with Saturday’s update. The 7-day record high was 1,427 set on set Nov. 26.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,284 on Saturday, just below the all-time record of new cases 1,288, set on August 1.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1419 50 64 14 Alcorn 1513 28 88 13 Amite 540 14 15 2 Attala 1130 34 119 23 Benton 493 18 44 10 Bolivar 2413 84 222 30 Calhoun 755 13 25 4 Carroll 724 15 45 9 Chickasaw 1076 32 48 14 Choctaw 335 7 1 0 Claiborne 586 16 43 9 Clarke 905 53 93 27 Clay 913 27 20 3 Coahoma 1505 43 126 11 Copiah 1641 40 71 9 Covington 1234 39 69 16 De Soto 10097 104 103 20 Forrest 3831 86 182 41 Franklin 339 5 4 1 George 1255 24 47 6 Greene 603 22 40 6 Grenada 1409 45 117 21 Hancock 1211 39 62 10 Harrison 7116 110 346 37 Hinds 9984 199 532 82 Holmes 1308 61 102 20 Humphreys 536 19 33 8 Issaquena 116 4 0 0 Itawamba 1529 35 89 17 Jackson 6360 119 147 15 Jasper 828 22 1 0 Jefferson 352 11 15 3 Jefferson Davis 570 17 8 1 Jones 3576 88 188 38 Kemper 436 18 41 9 Lafayette 3260 51 150 31 Lamar 2915 50 43 12 Lauderdale 3496 147 323 79 Lawrence 718 14 26 2 Leake 1349 44 42 7 Lee 5091 95 196 39 Leflore 2055 90 196 48 Lincoln 1908 65 166 36 Lowndes 2373 64 116 34 Madison 4799 106 294 53 Marion 1166 46 105 15 Marshall 2172 50 58 15 Monroe 1981 77 175 52 Montgomery 745 25 53 9 Neshoba 2206 118 156 43 Newton 1056 29 44 10 Noxubee 710 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2454 62 193 31 Panola 2223 50 59 10 Pearl River 1521 67 103 23 Perry 670 26 20 7 Pike 1626 58 98 27 Pontotoc 1999 28 19 2 Prentiss 1462 30 88 9 Quitman 492 7 0 0 Rankin 5588 103 223 31 Scott 1548 29 30 3 Sharkey 309 17 43 8 Simpson 1483 53 138 19 Smith 713 16 55 8 Stone 770 14 58 9 Sunflower 1916 55 84 15 Tallahatchie 970 27 31 7 Tate 1698 51 71 18 Tippah 1252 30 61 4 Tishomingo 1094 42 96 26 Tunica 610 19 15 2 Union 1673 25 46 11 Walthall 769 28 67 13 Warren 1768 57 125 26 Washington 3179 107 187 39 Wayne 1179 23 59 10 Webster 443 14 52 11 Wilkinson 398 22 20 5 Winston 1222 24 62 11 Yalobusha 713 27 80 18 Yazoo 1560 39 137 15 Total 149,940 3,779 7,634

