Three people killed, three injured in 18-wheeler accident on Mississippi interstate
Three people were killed Friday and three others were injured after an accident on a stretch of interstate in Mississippi.
WTOK and The Meridian Star report the accident happened on Interstate 59 and Interstate 20 Friday afternoon near Mer
Exactly what occurred is still under investigation, but three of the five people in the car were killed and two others in the car and the truck driver were injured.
The accident remains under investigation.
