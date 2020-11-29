It’s official: Mississippi has more new COVID-19 coronavirus cases than ever before

Mississippi broke another record Sunday, having now recorded more new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the last 14 days than any other time since the pandemic began in March.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,845 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 151,785. Sunday’s new case statistic was the highest ever reported on a Sunday, typically one of the lower average cases count days, and the second-highest single-day report ever.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said last week that Mississippi was on the “cusp of a major surge” as he urged Mississippians to avoid large groups at Thanksgiving.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 121,637 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and die as a result.

Rapid increases in new COVID-19 cases over the last month have resulted in increased pressure on the state’s hospitals with a number of hospitals either at capacity or near-capacity in regular rooms and many reporting no ICU beds available.

The state reported Saturday 971 patients were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 and another 87 patients hospitalized with suspected COVID, not yet confirmed by test. The state’s hospital availability tracker showed only 17% of the state’s ICU beds were available Saturday, but that number can change rapidly as patients are admitted, discharged and die. The tracker showed only two ICU beds were available in the Jackson metro area Saturday.

On July 30, the state had a peak of 989 positive COVID patients hospitalized.

Over the last 14 days, approximately 18,446 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus, breaking the previous record of just more than 18,000, set August 1.

The state reported 27 new deaths Sunday. A total of 3,806 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The number of deaths reported in November, 474, has already outpaced October, 369, with one additional day left in the month.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 1,341 with Sunday’s update. The 7-day record high was 1,427 set on Nov. 26.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,318 on Sunday, a new all-time record.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1431 51 64 14 Alcorn 1528 28 88 13 Amite 552 14 15 2 Attala 1161 34 124 23 Benton 496 18 44 10 Bolivar 2424 84 222 30 Calhoun 777 13 25 4 Carroll 738 15 45 9 Chickasaw 1083 32 48 14 Choctaw 345 7 1 0 Claiborne 588 16 43 9 Clarke 924 53 93 27 Clay 923 27 20 3 Coahoma 1510 43 126 11 Copiah 1654 40 71 9 Covington 1246 39 69 16 De Soto 10249 104 103 20 Forrest 3859 86 185 41 Franklin 348 5 4 1 George 1262 25 47 6 Greene 608 22 40 6 Grenada 1414 45 117 21 Hancock 1228 40 67 11 Harrison 7173 111 348 37 Hinds 10095 199 534 82 Holmes 1315 61 102 20 Humphreys 543 19 33 8 Issaquena 117 4 0 0 Itawamba 1556 35 91 17 Jackson 6440 124 183 19 Jasper 835 22 1 0 Jefferson 357 11 15 C Jefferson Davis 578 17 8 1 Jones 3617 88 188 38 Kemper 442 18 41 9 Lafayette 3297 52 150 32 Lamar 2947 50 43 12 Lauderdale 3567 147 323 79 Lawrence 726 14 26 2 Leake 1383 44 42 7 Lee 5170 95 200 39 Leflore 2068 91 196 48 Lincoln 1928 65 166 36 Lowndes 2404 64 116 34 Madison 4902 107 294 53 Marion 1173 46 105 15 Marshall 2194 50 58 15 Monroe 2010 78 176 52 Montgomery 754 25 53 9 Neshoba 2225 118 156 43 Newton 1075 29 44 10 Noxubee 719 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2484 62 193 31 Panola 2248 52 60 11 Pearl River 1534 68 103 23 Perry 677 26 20 7 Pike 1639 58 98 27 Pontotoc 2024 29 19 2 Prentiss 1484 31 87 10 Quitman 494 7 0 0 Rankin 5705 103 224 31 Scott 1566 30 30 3 Sharkey 317 17 43 8 Simpson 1503 53 138 19 Smith 721 16 55 8 Stone 785 15 58 9 Sunflower 1919 55 84 15 Tallahatchie 974 27 31 7 Tate 1753 51 71 18 Tippah 1267 30 61 4 Tishomingo 1100 42 96 26 Tunica 618 19 15 2 Union 1695 26 46 11 Walthall 769 29 67 13 Warren 1777 57 125 26 Washington 3197 108 187 39 Wayne 1190 23 59 10 Webster 450 14 52 11 Wilkinson 401 22 20 5 Winston 1237 26 64 13 Yalobusha 720 28 80 19 Yazoo 1579 40 137 15 Total 151,785 3,806 7,697 1,444

