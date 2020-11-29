November 29, 2020

It’s official: Mississippi has more new COVID-19 coronavirus cases than ever before

By Magnolia State Live

Published 9:59 am Sunday, November 29, 2020

Mississippi broke another record Sunday, having now recorded more new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the last 14 days than any other time since the pandemic began in March.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,845 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 151,785. Sunday’s new case statistic was the highest ever reported on a Sunday, typically one of the lower average cases count days, and the second-highest single-day report ever.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said last week that Mississippi was on the “cusp of a major surge” as he urged Mississippians to avoid large groups at Thanksgiving.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 121,637 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and die as a result.

Rapid increases in new COVID-19 cases over the last month have resulted in increased pressure on the state’s hospitals with a number of hospitals either at capacity or near-capacity in regular rooms and many reporting no ICU beds available.

The state reported Saturday 971 patients were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 and another 87 patients hospitalized with suspected COVID, not yet confirmed by test. The state’s hospital availability tracker showed only 17% of the state’s ICU beds were available Saturday, but that number can change rapidly as patients are admitted, discharged and die. The tracker showed only two ICU beds were available in the Jackson metro area Saturday.

On July 30, the state had a peak of 989 positive COVID patients hospitalized.

Over the last 14 days, approximately 18,446 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus, breaking the previous record of just more than 18,000, set August 1.

The state reported 27 new deaths Sunday. A total of 3,806 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The number of deaths reported in November, 474, has already outpaced October, 369, with one additional day left in the month.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 1,341 with Sunday’s update. The 7-day record high was 1,427 set on Nov. 26.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,318 on Sunday, a new all-time record.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 1431 51 64 14
Alcorn 1528 28 88 13
Amite 552 14 15 2
Attala 1161 34 124 23
Benton 496 18 44 10
Bolivar 2424 84 222 30
Calhoun 777 13 25 4
Carroll 738 15 45 9
Chickasaw 1083 32 48 14
Choctaw 345 7 1 0
Claiborne 588 16 43 9
Clarke 924 53 93 27
Clay 923 27 20 3
Coahoma 1510 43 126 11
Copiah 1654 40 71 9
Covington 1246 39 69 16
De Soto 10249 104 103 20
Forrest 3859 86 185 41
Franklin 348 5 4 1
George 1262 25 47 6
Greene 608 22 40 6
Grenada 1414 45 117 21
Hancock 1228 40 67 11
Harrison 7173 111 348 37
Hinds 10095 199 534 82
Holmes 1315 61 102 20
Humphreys 543 19 33 8
Issaquena 117 4 0 0
Itawamba 1556 35 91 17
Jackson 6440 124 183 19
Jasper 835 22 1 0
Jefferson 357 11 15 C
Jefferson Davis 578 17 8 1
Jones 3617 88 188 38
Kemper 442 18 41 9
Lafayette 3297 52 150 32
Lamar 2947 50 43 12
Lauderdale 3567 147 323 79
Lawrence 726 14 26 2
Leake 1383 44 42 7
Lee 5170 95 200 39
Leflore 2068 91 196 48
Lincoln 1928 65 166 36
Lowndes 2404 64 116 34
Madison 4902 107 294 53
Marion 1173 46 105 15
Marshall 2194 50 58 15
Monroe 2010 78 176 52
Montgomery 754 25 53 9
Neshoba 2225 118 156 43
Newton 1075 29 44 10
Noxubee 719 17 21 4
Oktibbeha 2484 62 193 31
Panola 2248 52 60 11
Pearl River 1534 68 103 23
Perry 677 26 20 7
Pike 1639 58 98 27
Pontotoc 2024 29 19 2
Prentiss 1484 31 87 10
Quitman 494 7 0 0
Rankin 5705 103 224 31
Scott 1566 30 30 3
Sharkey 317 17 43 8
Simpson 1503 53 138 19
Smith 721 16 55 8
Stone 785 15 58 9
Sunflower 1919 55 84 15
Tallahatchie 974 27 31 7
Tate 1753 51 71 18
Tippah 1267 30 61 4
Tishomingo 1100 42 96 26
Tunica 618 19 15 2
Union 1695 26 46 11
Walthall 769 29 67 13
Warren 1777 57 125 26
Washington 3197 108 187 39
Wayne 1190 23 59 10
Webster 450 14 52 11
Wilkinson 401 22 20 5
Winston 1237 26 64 13
Yalobusha 720 28 80 19
Yazoo 1579 40 137 15
Total 151,785 3,806 7,697 1,444
