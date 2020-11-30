Former Jackson teacher sentenced on sex charges involving students
A former Jackson Public School District teacher was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday.
A judge sentenced Barnes to 15 years two counts of gratification of lust against a minor. He must serve at least 12 years in prison.
Dr. Reginald Barnes was arrested in October and found guilty on November 9.
Upon his release, Barnes will be under supervision and will have to pay a $7,500 fine. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.
You Might Like
Mother who sued doctor for child’s brain injuries gets $2.6 million
A jury in Mississippi has returned a $2.6 million verdict to a woman who sued a doctor saying his inaction... read more