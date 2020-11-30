Mississippi Christmas light display goes viral on social media

One Mississippi Christmas light display is gaining a bit of social media fame thanks to 40,500 dancing lights and a little technical ingenuity.

Johnathan Hattula spent weeks setting up his extravagant holiday display of light and music at his Biloxi home on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Johnathan and his wife Victoria decided to do the light show synced to music broadcast on their own radio station 101.7FM to spread a little holiday cheer.

Little did they know when they posted their first video of the display that it would garner attention from across the world.

Victoria told WLOX News in Biloxi that the number of views blew up on Tik Tok and Facebook soon after the video was posted. Victoria said the video had been view more than 1.8 million times.

The couple said they were not looking for any attention. Victoria and Johnathan said they just wanted to bring a little joy to the holiday season.

The Hattula’s light show — located at 6917 Southwind Drive in Biloxi — will perform every night until New Year’s day from 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

