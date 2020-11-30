Six people killed on Mississippi roads over holiday weekend

Six people were killed on Mississippi’s highways and interstates over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Troopers issued 5,922 citations, which included 115 DUI arrests, 371 seatbelt citations and 53 child restraint citations.

There were 246 vehicle crashes reported and in addition to the fatalities, 52 were injured in the wrecks, MHP officials said. The fatal crashes were reported in Marion County, Hancock County, Lauderdale County and Covington County.

MHP officials said there was heavy traffic over the holiday period and troopers expect to see a similar increase in travel over the Christmas holiday.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol only reports fatalities that took place on state highways and interstates.

