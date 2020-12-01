Another day, more coronavirus records broken in Mississippi as virus spread continues to quicken

For the second day in a row, Mississippi shattered two key records Tuesday for new COVID-19 coronavirus cases as the state’s virus spread continues to gain momentum and the state’s hospitals are filling up.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,141 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 154,411.

The latest numbers pushed Mississippi’s 7-day and 14-day, daily averages of new cases into record territory with just under 20,000 new cases detected in the last 14 days.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves added another 13 counties to his state mask mandate, meaning 54 counties are under the mandate now.

The new cases added Tuesday include:

Quitman, Jefferson, Franklin, Noxubee, Kemper, Amite, Coahoma, Sunflower, Scott, Adams, Oktibbeha, Monroe and Washington.

The high numbers of cases have also led to record numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations with the state reporting 1,057 patients with confirmed COVID-19 in state hospitals.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the lack of hospital space both in Mississippi and surrounding areas is causing problems.

“We are getting to the point now where we are getting notifications about patients who cannot get transferred to a higher level of care when they need it, and it’s because most of our hospital systems have been saturated,” Dobbs said Tuesday.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 128,746 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and die as a result.

The state reported 29 new deaths Tuesday. A total of 3,836 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,505 with Tuesday’s update, setting a new 7-day record high.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,394 on Tuesday, also a new all-time record high.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1447 52 64 14 Alcorn 1556 28 88 13 Amite 566 15 15 2 Attala 1193 34 125 23 Benton 500 18 44 10 Bolivar 2443 84 222 30 Calhoun 787 13 25 4 Carroll 741 15 45 9 Chickasaw 1094 32 48 14 Choctaw 361 7 1 0 Claiborne 589 16 43 9 Clarke 936 53 93 27 Clay 947 27 20 3 Coahoma 1527 43 127 11 Copiah 1679 40 71 9 Covington 1286 39 69 16 De Soto 10409 104 103 20 Forrest 3897 86 185 41 Franklin 355 5 4 1 George 1283 25 47 6 Greene 615 22 40 6 Grenada 1433 45 117 21 Hancock 1243 41 67 12 Harrison 7313 112 352 38 Hinds 10279 202 546 82 Holmes 1334 61 102 20 Humphreys 547 19 33 8 Issaquena 120 4 0 0 Itawamba 1576 35 91 17 Jackson 6566 128 183 20 Jasper 852 23 1 0 Jefferson 371 12 15 3 Jefferson Davis 590 17 8 1 Jones 3690 88 188 38 Kemper 450 18 41 9 Lafayette 3382 53 150 32 Lamar 2978 50 43 12 Lauderdale 3594 147 323 79 Lawrence 738 14 26 2 Leake 1397 44 43 7 Lee 5294 96 200 39 Leflore 2085 91 196 48 Lincoln 1973 66 166 36 Lowndes 2470 64 116 34 Madison 5014 107 295 53 Marion 1194 46 105 15 Marshall 2228 51 58 15 Monroe 2067 78 176 52 Montgomery 769 26 53 9 Neshoba 2249 121 157 45 Newton 1082 29 47 10 Noxubee 727 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2523 62 193 31 Panola 2326 53 60 11 Pearl River 1553 68 103 23 Perry 683 26 20 7 Pike 1653 59 98 27 Pontotoc 2042 31 19 2 Prentiss 1513 31 87 10 Quitman 500 7 0 0 Rankin 5887 106 226 31 Scott 1594 30 30 3 Sharkey 324 17 43 8 Simpson 1526 53 138 19 Smith 732 16 55 8 Stone 806 15 58 9 Sunflower 1926 55 84 15 Tallahatchie 981 27 31 7 Tate 1777 51 71 18 Tippah 1284 30 61 4 Tishomingo 1124 43 96 26 Tunica 626 19 15 2 Union 1719 26 46 11 Walthall 776 29 67 13 Warren 1802 58 125 26 Washington 3246 108 187 39 Wayne 1213 23 59 10 Webster 467 14 52 11 Wilkinson 405 22 20 5 Winston 1255 26 64 13 Yalobusha 731 28 81 20 Yazoo 1601 40 137 15 Total 154,411 3,836 7,724 1,453

