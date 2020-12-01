December 1, 2020

Another day, more coronavirus records broken in Mississippi as virus spread continues to quicken

By Magnolia State Live

Published 5:32 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020

For the second day in a row, Mississippi shattered two key records Tuesday for new COVID-19 coronavirus cases as the state’s virus spread continues to gain momentum and the state’s hospitals are filling up.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,141 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 154,411.

The latest numbers pushed Mississippi’s 7-day and 14-day, daily averages of new cases into record territory with just under 20,000 new cases detected in the last 14 days.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves added another 13 counties to his state mask mandate, meaning 54 counties are under the mandate now.

The new cases added Tuesday include:

Quitman, Jefferson, Franklin, Noxubee, Kemper, Amite, Coahoma, Sunflower, Scott, Adams, Oktibbeha, Monroe and Washington.

The high numbers of cases have also led to record numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations with the state reporting 1,057 patients with confirmed COVID-19 in state hospitals.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the lack of hospital space both in Mississippi and surrounding areas is causing problems.

“We are getting to the point now where we are getting notifications about patients who cannot get transferred to a higher level of care when they need it, and it’s because most of our hospital systems have been saturated,” Dobbs said Tuesday.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 128,746 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and die as a result.

The state reported 29 new deaths Tuesday. A total of 3,836 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,505 with Tuesday’s update, setting a new 7-day record high.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,394 on Tuesday, also a new all-time record high.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 1447 52 64 14
Alcorn 1556 28 88 13
Amite 566 15 15 2
Attala 1193 34 125 23
Benton 500 18 44 10
Bolivar 2443 84 222 30
Calhoun 787 13 25 4
Carroll 741 15 45 9
Chickasaw 1094 32 48 14
Choctaw 361 7 1 0
Claiborne 589 16 43 9
Clarke 936 53 93 27
Clay 947 27 20 3
Coahoma 1527 43 127 11
Copiah 1679 40 71 9
Covington 1286 39 69 16
De Soto 10409 104 103 20
Forrest 3897 86 185 41
Franklin 355 5 4 1
George 1283 25 47 6
Greene 615 22 40 6
Grenada 1433 45 117 21
Hancock 1243 41 67 12
Harrison 7313 112 352 38
Hinds 10279 202 546 82
Holmes 1334 61 102 20
Humphreys 547 19 33 8
Issaquena 120 4 0 0
Itawamba 1576 35 91 17
Jackson 6566 128 183 20
Jasper 852 23 1 0
Jefferson 371 12 15 3
Jefferson Davis 590 17 8 1
Jones 3690 88 188 38
Kemper 450 18 41 9
Lafayette 3382 53 150 32
Lamar 2978 50 43 12
Lauderdale 3594 147 323 79
Lawrence 738 14 26 2
Leake 1397 44 43 7
Lee 5294 96 200 39
Leflore 2085 91 196 48
Lincoln 1973 66 166 36
Lowndes 2470 64 116 34
Madison 5014 107 295 53
Marion 1194 46 105 15
Marshall 2228 51 58 15
Monroe 2067 78 176 52
Montgomery 769 26 53 9
Neshoba 2249 121 157 45
Newton 1082 29 47 10
Noxubee 727 17 21 4
Oktibbeha 2523 62 193 31
Panola 2326 53 60 11
Pearl River 1553 68 103 23
Perry 683 26 20 7
Pike 1653 59 98 27
Pontotoc 2042 31 19 2
Prentiss 1513 31 87 10
Quitman 500 7 0 0
Rankin 5887 106 226 31
Scott 1594 30 30 3
Sharkey 324 17 43 8
Simpson 1526 53 138 19
Smith 732 16 55 8
Stone 806 15 58 9
Sunflower 1926 55 84 15
Tallahatchie 981 27 31 7
Tate 1777 51 71 18
Tippah 1284 30 61 4
Tishomingo 1124 43 96 26
Tunica 626 19 15 2
Union 1719 26 46 11
Walthall 776 29 67 13
Warren 1802 58 125 26
Washington 3246 108 187 39
Wayne 1213 23 59 10
Webster 467 14 52 11
Wilkinson 405 22 20 5
Winston 1255 26 64 13
Yalobusha 731 28 81 20
Yazoo 1601 40 137 15
Total 154,411 3,836 7,724 1,453
Print Article