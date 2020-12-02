Record-shattering number of new coronavirus cases confirmed in Mississippi

Mississippi reported record-breaking new COVID-19 coronavirus case numbers Wednesday morning with the state seeing more cases in the last 24 hours than any other day since the pandemic began in March.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,457 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 156,868.

The latest numbers pushed Mississippi’s 7-day and 14-day, daily averages of new cases into record territory with more than 21,000 new cases detected in the last 14 days.

On Tuesday, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves added another 13 counties to his state mask mandate, meaning 54 counties are under the mandate now.

The high numbers of cases have also led to record numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations with the state reporting 1,057 patients with confirmed COVID-19 in state hospitals on Monday. With an additional 145 new hospital admissions yesterday.

Dr. LouAnn Woodward, who leads Mississippi’s largest hospital system, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, wrote Wednesday morning on social media that her hospital is out of beds.

“As of 6:46 am today, UMMC’s bed status is -31 beds, which means that 31 people are admitted but waiting for a bed to become available. Who will be #32 or #33 or #34?” Woodward wrote. “Vaccine developers are doing their part. We are so close but we can’t sit back and wait for that. It will be many months before a vaccine will have broad effect.

“At this time, there is no simple fix for the current situation but we can ALL do something: ‘Wear a damn mask!’ Don’t gather in groups or crowds. Keep your hands clean. And stay home if you are sick. … Those of us in health care are numb, frustrated and so very tired.”

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the lack of hospital space both in Mississippi and surrounding areas is causing problems and encouraged Mississippians to “please pay attention” to the rapidly rising numbers and the effects on the state’s health care system.

“MSDH strongly recommends that EVERYONE avoid all social gatherings until further notice,” Dobbs wrote on social media Wednesday morning.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 128,746 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and die as a result.

The state reported 15 new deaths Wednesday. A total of 3,851 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,761 with Wednesday’s update, setting a new 7-day record high.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,505 on Wednesday, also a new all-time record high.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1472 52 67 14 Alcorn 1593 28 88 13 Amite 576 15 15 2 Attala 1228 34 125 23 Benton 504 18 44 10 Bolivar 2480 84 222 30 Calhoun 795 13 25 4 Carroll 755 15 45 9 Chickasaw 1107 32 48 14 Choctaw 363 7 1 0 Claiborne 592 16 43 9 Clarke 948 53 93 27 Clay 961 27 20 3 Coahoma 1559 43 127 11 Copiah 1708 40 71 9 Covington 1300 40 79 16 De Soto 10563 104 103 20 Forrest 3947 86 185 41 Franklin 363 5 4 1 George 1295 25 47 6 Greene 624 22 40 6 Grenada 1454 45 122 21 Hancock 1276 41 67 12 Harrison 7397 113 358 38 Hinds 10414 204 547 82 Holmes 1344 61 102 20 Humphreys 552 19 33 8 Issaquena 121 4 0 0 Itawamba 1599 36 91 17 Jackson 6655 128 183 20 Jasper 870 23 1 0 Jefferson 383 12 15 3 Jefferson Davis 596 17 8 1 Jones 3761 88 188 38 Kemper 480 18 41 9 Lafayette 3410 53 150 32 Lamar 3019 50 43 12 Lauderdale 3663 147 323 79 Lawrence 746 14 26 2 Leake 1418 44 43 7 Lee 5403 96 200 39 Leflore 2111 91 196 48 Lincoln 2005 66 166 36 Lowndes 2528 67 119 35 Madison 5120 107 296 53 Marion 1214 47 109 16 Marshall 2250 51 58 15 Monroe 2097 78 176 52 Montgomery 784 26 53 9 Neshoba 2280 122 168 46 Newton 1105 29 47 10 Noxubee 733 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2552 62 193 31 Panola 2373 53 60 11 Pearl River 1589 69 107 23 Perry 687 26 20 7 Pike 1667 60 98 27 Pontotoc 2081 31 19 2 Prentiss 1549 31 87 10 Quitman 510 7 0 0 Rankin 6057 107 226 31 Scott 1613 30 30 3 Sharkey 329 17 43 8 Simpson 1540 53 138 19 Smith 742 16 55 8 Stone 820 15 58 9 Sunflower 1941 55 84 15 Tallahatchie 994 27 31 7 Tate 1804 51 71 18 Tippah 1300 30 61 4 Tishomingo 1140 43 96 26 Tunica 630 19 15 2 Union 1729 26 46 11 Walthall 793 30 67 13 Warren 1830 58 125 26 Washington 3321 108 187 39 Wayne 1230 24 59 10 Webster 477 14 52 11 Wilkinson 407 22 20 5 Winston 1287 26 65 13 Yalobusha 742 28 81 20 Yazoo 1613 40 137 15 Total 156,868 3,851 7,773 1,456

