Record-shattering number of new coronavirus cases confirmed in Mississippi

By Magnolia State Live

Published 11:02 am Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Mississippi reported record-breaking new COVID-19 coronavirus case numbers Wednesday morning with the state seeing more cases in the last 24 hours than any other day since the pandemic began in March.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,457 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 156,868.

The latest numbers pushed Mississippi’s 7-day and 14-day, daily averages of new cases into record territory with more than 21,000 new cases detected in the last 14 days.

On Tuesday, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves added another 13 counties to his state mask mandate, meaning 54 counties are under the mandate now.

The high numbers of cases have also led to record numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations with the state reporting 1,057 patients with confirmed COVID-19 in state hospitals on Monday. With an additional 145 new hospital admissions yesterday.

Dr. LouAnn Woodward, who leads Mississippi’s largest hospital system, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, wrote Wednesday morning on social media that her hospital is out of beds.

“As of 6:46 am today, UMMC’s bed status is -31 beds, which means that 31 people are admitted but waiting for a bed to become available. Who will be #32 or #33 or #34?” Woodward wrote. “Vaccine developers are doing their part. We are so close but we can’t sit back and wait for that. It will be many months before a vaccine will have broad effect.

“At this time, there is no simple fix for the current situation but we can ALL do something: ‘Wear a damn mask!’ Don’t gather in groups or crowds. Keep your hands clean. And stay home if you are sick. … Those of us in health care are numb, frustrated and so very tired.”

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the lack of hospital space both in Mississippi and surrounding areas is causing problems and encouraged Mississippians to “please pay attention” to the rapidly rising numbers and the effects on the state’s health care system.

“MSDH strongly recommends that EVERYONE avoid all social gatherings until further notice,” Dobbs wrote on social media Wednesday morning.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 128,746 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and die as a result.

The state reported 15 new deaths Wednesday. A total of 3,851 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,761 with Wednesday’s update, setting a new 7-day record high.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,505 on Wednesday, also a new all-time record high.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 1472 52 67 14
Alcorn 1593 28 88 13
Amite 576 15 15 2
Attala 1228 34 125 23
Benton 504 18 44 10
Bolivar 2480 84 222 30
Calhoun 795 13 25 4
Carroll 755 15 45 9
Chickasaw 1107 32 48 14
Choctaw 363 7 1 0
Claiborne 592 16 43 9
Clarke 948 53 93 27
Clay 961 27 20 3
Coahoma 1559 43 127 11
Copiah 1708 40 71 9
Covington 1300 40 79 16
De Soto 10563 104 103 20
Forrest 3947 86 185 41
Franklin 363 5 4 1
George 1295 25 47 6
Greene 624 22 40 6
Grenada 1454 45 122 21
Hancock 1276 41 67 12
Harrison 7397 113 358 38
Hinds 10414 204 547 82
Holmes 1344 61 102 20
Humphreys 552 19 33 8
Issaquena 121 4 0 0
Itawamba 1599 36 91 17
Jackson 6655 128 183 20
Jasper 870 23 1 0
Jefferson 383 12 15 3
Jefferson Davis 596 17 8 1
Jones 3761 88 188 38
Kemper 480 18 41 9
Lafayette 3410 53 150 32
Lamar 3019 50 43 12
Lauderdale 3663 147 323 79
Lawrence 746 14 26 2
Leake 1418 44 43 7
Lee 5403 96 200 39
Leflore 2111 91 196 48
Lincoln 2005 66 166 36
Lowndes 2528 67 119 35
Madison 5120 107 296 53
Marion 1214 47 109 16
Marshall 2250 51 58 15
Monroe 2097 78 176 52
Montgomery 784 26 53 9
Neshoba 2280 122 168 46
Newton 1105 29 47 10
Noxubee 733 17 21 4
Oktibbeha 2552 62 193 31
Panola 2373 53 60 11
Pearl River 1589 69 107 23
Perry 687 26 20 7
Pike 1667 60 98 27
Pontotoc 2081 31 19 2
Prentiss 1549 31 87 10
Quitman 510 7 0 0
Rankin 6057 107 226 31
Scott 1613 30 30 3
Sharkey 329 17 43 8
Simpson 1540 53 138 19
Smith 742 16 55 8
Stone 820 15 58 9
Sunflower 1941 55 84 15
Tallahatchie 994 27 31 7
Tate 1804 51 71 18
Tippah 1300 30 61 4
Tishomingo 1140 43 96 26
Tunica 630 19 15 2
Union 1729 26 46 11
Walthall 793 30 67 13
Warren 1830 58 125 26
Washington 3321 108 187 39
Wayne 1230 24 59 10
Webster 477 14 52 11
Wilkinson 407 22 20 5
Winston 1287 26 65 13
Yalobusha 742 28 81 20
Yazoo 1613 40 137 15
Total 156,868 3,851 7,773 1,456
