Daycare catches fire in Jackson; no injuries reported

Fire crews were battling an early-morning fire at a daycare in Jackson, authorities said. No injuries were immediately reported.

The blaze was discovered around 3 a.m. at the First Step to Learning Daycare, fire officials said.

Fire crews saw heavy smoke and flames when they arrived, WAPT-TV reported. Fire officials say it took about 30 to 45 minutes to get the blaze under control.

No one was inside the building at the time, authorities said.

