Daycare catches fire in Jackson; no injuries reported
Fire crews were battling an early-morning fire at a daycare in Jackson, authorities said. No injuries were immediately reported.
The blaze was discovered around 3 a.m. at the First Step to Learning Daycare, fire officials said.
Fire crews saw heavy smoke and flames when they arrived, WAPT-TV reported. Fire officials say it took about 30 to 45 minutes to get the blaze under control.
No one was inside the building at the time, authorities said.
You Might Like
Anonymous Santa pays off all layaway items in Mississippi Walmart
Santa Claus may have made a quick stop at a Mississippi Walmart on his way to the North Pole recently.... read more