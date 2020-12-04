Mississippi breaks another record for new COVID-19 coronavirus cases

Mississippi state health officials reported another record high number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Friday as the Thanksgiving spike that health officials feared may be starting to be realized.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,480 new cases on Friday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 161,516. Prior to this week, Mississippi had never reported daily new cases of 2,000 or more. Friday’s reporting marked the third day in a row of cases above 2,000.

The latest numbers pushed Mississippi’s 7-day and 14-day, daily averages of new cases into record territory as well, with 22,726 new cases detected in the last 14 days. By comparison, that’s more than were detected in the entire month of October.

The high numbers of cases have also led to record numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations with the state reporting 1,052 patients with confirmed COVID-19 in state hospitals on Wednesday.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs issued a directive Wednesday asking all Mississippians to avoid any social gatherings to help the state get the virus under control and not cause further stress on the state’s hospital system.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 128,746 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and die as a result.

The state reported 37 new deaths Friday. A total of 3,916 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 2,019 with Friday’s update, setting a new 7-day record high. Just 30 days ago, on Nov. 4, the 7-day average was 665 cases per day, meaning the statistic is up more than 200 percent during that time.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,623 on Friday, also a new all-time record high.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1488 52 68 14 Alcorn 1615 29 88 13 Amite 618 15 15 2 Attala 1268 36 126 24 Benton 510 18 44 10 Bolivar 2546 86 223 30 Calhoun 824 13 25 4 Carroll 781 15 45 9 Chickasaw 1126 32 48 14 Choctaw 375 7 1 0 Claiborne 597 16 43 9 Clarke 969 54 93 27 Clay 985 27 20 3 Coahoma 1600 44 127 11 Copiah 1761 41 71 9 Covington 1376 42 91 17 De Soto 10863 104 103 20 Forrest 4055 87 185 41 Franklin 386 6 4 1 George 1383 26 47 6 Greene 660 23 40 6 Grenada 1495 45 131 21 Hancock 1328 42 67 12 Harrison 7624 114 387 38 Hinds 10705 207 550 83 Holmes 1368 61 103 20 Humphreys 561 19 33 8 Issaquena 125 4 0 0 Itawamba 1666 37 91 17 Jackson 6774 131 192 20 Jasper 900 23 1 0 Jefferson 390 12 15 3 Jefferson Davis 608 18 8 1 Jones 3885 89 188 38 Kemper 500 19 41 9 Lafayette 3473 58 151 35 Lamar 3103 50 44 12 Lauderdale 3754 149 326 79 Lawrence 768 14 27 2 Leake 1462 44 45 7 Lee 5577 98 201 39 Leflore 2164 92 196 48 Lincoln 2032 67 166 36 Lowndes 2651 68 129 37 Madison 5311 112 298 55 Marion 1265 48 111 17 Marshall 2294 51 58 15 Monroe 2162 78 176 52 Montgomery 807 26 53 9 Neshoba 2333 124 169 48 Newton 1149 29 47 10 Noxubee 748 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2627 63 193 31 Panola 2437 54 60 11 Pearl River 1681 70 118 24 Perry 701 27 20 7 Pike 1708 60 98 27 Pontotoc 2136 31 19 2 Prentiss 1590 34 91 11 Quitman 510 7 0 0 Rankin 6303 114 242 33 Scott 1660 30 30 3 Sharkey 335 17 43 8 Simpson 1569 54 138 19 Smith 765 16 55 8 Stone 851 15 58 9 Sunflower 1981 56 84 15 Tallahatchie 1012 27 33 7 Tate 1872 51 72 18 Tippah 1352 30 61 4 Tishomingo 1164 44 96 26 Tunica 640 19 15 2 Union 1796 26 46 11 Walthall 804 30 67 13 Warren 1895 59 142 27 Washington 3421 108 187 39 Wayne 1274 24 59 10 Webster 495 14 52 11 Wilkinson 425 22 20 5 Winston 1343 26 78 13 Yalobusha 757 28 81 20 Yazoo 1644 41 138 15 Total 161,516 3,916 7,928 1,474

