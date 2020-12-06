December 6, 2020

‘Thanksgiving surge has arrived’ state’s top health doctor says as latest coronavirus statistics released

By Magnolia State Live

Published 11:03 am Sunday, December 6, 2020

Mississippi’s top public health doctor said Sunday the much-feared Thanksgiving surge in new COVID-19 coronavirus cases has arrived.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,473 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 164,931.

Mississippi’s 7-day and 14-day, daily averages of new cases dipped slightly Sunday, but remain near records set the day prior.

“The Thanksgiving surge has arrived. What would you do to save 1,000 lives?” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs asked on social media. “We can save that many and more just by: wearing a mask in public and avoiding non-essential gatherings. No joke – that’s all it would take.”

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 128,746 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and die as a result.

The state reported 12 new deaths Sunday. A total of 3,961 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 2,142 with Sunday’s update, just off the 7-day record high set Saturday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 1,609 on Sunday.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Detailed reporting of long-term care information will resume on Sunday.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 1523 52
Alcorn 1651 31
Amite 645 15
Attala 1299 37
Benton 518 18
Bolivar 2629 86
Calhoun 845 14
Carroll 802 15
Chickasaw 1155 33
Choctaw 388 7
Claiborne 598 16
Clarke 986 55
Clay 999 27
Coahoma 1618 46
Copiah 1805 41
Covington 1414 45
De Soto 11051 106
Forrest 4139 90
Franklin 402 6
George 1396 26
Greene 670 23
Grenada 1521 45
Hancock 1347 43
Harrison 7766 116
Hinds 10951 208
Holmes 1396 61
Humphreys 577 19
Issaquena 129 4
Itawamba 1704 39
Jackson 6845 131
Jasper 925 24
Jefferson 395 12
Jefferson Davis 614 18
Jones 3969 90
Kemper 523 19
Lafayette 3503 60
Lamar 3182 50
Lauderdale 3834 151
Lawrence 776 14
Leake 1490 45
Lee 5701 98
Leflore 2204 93
Lincoln 2067 67
Lowndes 2721 68
Madison 5408 113
Marion 1300 50
Marshall 2345 51
Monroe 2217 78
Montgomery 823 26
Neshoba 2373 124
Newton 1172 29
Noxubee 761 17
Oktibbeha 2665 63
Panola 2469 56
Pearl River 1732 71
Perry 705 27
Pike 1739 60
Pontotoc 2254 32
Prentiss 1619 35
Quitman 519 7
Rankin 6544 116
Scott 1691 30
Sharkey 341 17
Simpson 1586 54
Smith 780 16
Stone 867 15
Sunflower 2018 56
Tallahatchie 1021 27
Tate 1902 51
Tippah 1386 30
Tishomingo 1200 45
Tunica 644 19
Union 1867 26
Walthall 821 30
Warren 1949 59
Washington 3453 108
Wayne 1301 24
Webster 511 14
Wilkinson 441 22
Winston 1369 29
Yalobusha 769 29
Yazoo 1696 41
Total 164,931 3,961
Print Article